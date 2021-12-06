How two friends turned a fundraiser into a mystery novel

The Friends of Manitowoc Public Library have had to cancel four of their immensely-popular Used Book Sales, which has significantly impacted their ability to assist with funding the Summer Reading Programs. Your Giving Tuesday donations—no matter what amount—go a long way towards helping to alleviate the fiscal impact of these cancelled sales. Tune in All Day on Tuesday, November 30, on MPL's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/manitowoclibrary) for special guest testimonials to hear what these folks have to say. And then, hopefully, to donate to our Giving Tuesday fundraiser. For all the details and to donate, head to www.manitowoclibrary.org/givingtuesday. Thank You!
