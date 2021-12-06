ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How two friends turned a fundraiser into a mystery novel

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 7 days ago

Judilee Butler, left, taught kindergarten and special education, with a master’s degree in learning disabilities, before shifting to the corporate world and marketing. After a 20-year career with IBM, she...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Bonnie Jo Moore Publishes First Mystery Novel

Bonnie Jo Moore’s first novel, Murder Takes a Vacation, is set in Sister Bay. In this first installment of her Mia Zielinski: Northern Door Mystery series, Zielinski – a gutsy polio survivor with a playful sense of humor and an uncanny ability to sense things – plans to spread the ashes of her long-dead daughter in the waters of Death’s Door while vacationing in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
nyjournalofbooks.com

Tell Me How to Be: A Novel

“Tell Me How to Be . . . offers one view of what it is like to be an Indian American in contemporary America.”. We have enjoyed in the past couple of years a number of excellent works of gay fiction, particularly Garth Greenwell’s What Belongs to You, Brandon Taylor’s Real Life, and Bryan Washington’s Memorial. All center on young gay men who feel a lack of connection to their familial or social surroundings. To some extent, this sense of anomie is caused by cultural and/or racial difference.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News 12

Friends of Karen fundraiser helps buy gifts for terminally ill children

A special fundraiser being held this holiday season is helping to buy gifts for terminally ill children. The nonprofit Friends of Karen is hoping to raise enough money to help 900 families in the Hudson Valley and tri-state area this year. The organization provides support services year-round for families struggling...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
lagunabeachindy.com

New mystery novel features Laguna Beach in 1968

Three-time Edgar Award-winner T. Jefferson Parker will release his latest novel “A Thousand Steps,” which paints the nostalgic scene of Laguna Beach in 1968, on Jan. 11. The New York Times best-selling author’s novel is a beguiling thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent but beloved time and place.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Read It and Reap: Mystery novels a welcome distraction

Lately, readers seem to be picking up mystery and suspense novels. Perhaps the time is right for something less scary than current events. Author Susanne Jansson completed “Winter Water” before her death from cancer in 2019. In the book, a man who loves the sea moves with his family to a summer cottage on the island village of Orust in Sweden. But the locals seem to have problems with their presence and horrifying events begin to occur, causing grief and despair.
WORCESTER, MA
Photofocus

How to turn a personal project into a book

I taught a workshop at the Horizon Summit in Delaware a few years ago. The founder, Steve Gottlieb, and his wife, Anne, graciously offered me to stay in their home. I’m glad I accepted the invitation. What started out with a cup of coffee around the breakfast table, ended with a wealth of knowledge from a man who stepped down from being a lawyer to pursue his passion for photography.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rockydailynews.com

Christmas light display raises money for Autism Society of Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Autism Society of Colorado is armed with LED lights and setting out to spread Christmas cheer and raise some money. “So I’ve always had this vision in my head that I wanted to do a big Christmas display. But, there always seemed like there needed to be something more to it. And then when our kids were diagnosed with autism, it just clicked,” a man known as Corey “Claus” said.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
Black Enterprise

Nigerian Medical Student, Self-Taught Artist, Goes Viral After Posting Illustration Of Black Baby In the Womb

A medical student from Nigeria took it upon himself to solve a major problem in the healthcare industry—lack of Black representation in textbooks and diagrams. Chidiebere Sunday Ibe, 25, recently went viral after posting an illustration he created of a Black mother and fetus on social media. The first-year student at Ukraine’s Kyiv Medical University taught himself to draw while on lockdown and has been spreading the message of medical equity and inclusion ever since, Artnet.com reported.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
Insider

A Michelin-starred chef whose restaurant was eviscerated in a viral review has responded, calling his food 'art'

The chef at Bros' has responded to a viral review eviscerating the Michelin-starred restaurant. Floriano Pellegrino's three-page statement includes illustrations that liken Bros' food to art. Blogger Geraldine DeRuiter, who wrote the review, told Insider the statement is "comedic genius." After being called the "worst" Michelin-starred restaurant in a viral...
RESTAURANTS
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Bobcat Hunts For Next Meal – CBS Denver

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shared by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows a bobcat stalking its next meal. The video was originally captured by Instagram user @ferbozaphoto in Boulder. The account states photographer says he’s watched the animal since it was very young. “I am so proud...
BOULDER, CO
manitowoc.org

Giving Tuesday 2021/Friends of Manitowoc Public Library Fundraiser

The Friends of Manitowoc Public Library have had to cancel four of their immensely-popular Used Book Sales, which has significantly impacted their ability to assist with funding the Summer Reading Programs. Your Giving Tuesday donations—no matter what amount—go a long way towards helping to alleviate the fiscal impact of these cancelled sales. Tune in All Day on Tuesday, November 30, on MPL's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/manitowoclibrary) for special guest testimonials to hear what these folks have to say. And then, hopefully, to donate to our Giving Tuesday fundraiser. For all the details and to donate, head to www.manitowoclibrary.org/givingtuesday. Thank You!
MANITOWOC, WI
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans Are Reeling After a Stunning Betrayal

In the big crossover episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime fans were treated to a huge surprise that has left many feeling betrayed. This was the big episode where we would see Richard Wheatley stand trial for his crimes. The death of Elliot Stabler’s wife has left his family in turmoil. His son was framed for a murder and Stabler had to deal with that in the last episode as well. However, it was an interaction with Angela Wheatley, Richard’s ex-wife, that had fans gasping in surprise.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy