hotelnewsme.com
H Residence set to transform Al Safa dining scene, signing three elite F&B concepts
October 11, 2022 – Dubai, UAE: The upcoming H Residence development will open in Q1 2023 as part of HUNA, introducing three signature restaurant concepts. The iconic culinary outlets will establish an elevated dining destination in the Jumeirah neighbourhood, alongside other acclaimed facilities. HUNA, has announced that H Residence...
hotelnewsme.com
W Dubai – The Palm’s Away Spa Partners With Leading Skin Experts, Comfort Zone, And Is Set To Host An Exclusive Event For All Your Skincare Needs
The Palm’s stunning AWAY Spa has a treat in store for beauty enthusiasts with the spa’s exciting partnership with leading skin experts, Comfort Zone. The Italian skincare brand will be showcasing its brand-new Skin Analyzer machine at an exclusive, ticketed event at AWAY Spa on October 28th, allowing guests to discover their skincare needs and secrets.
hotelnewsme.com
LA MEZCALERIA DOWNTOWN LAUNCHES A NEW WEEKLY LINE UP
Looking for your next night out with a difference? La Mezcaleria Downtown at the recently opened Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel (previously Oberoi Hotel) has announced some new additions to their weekly line up. The popular and vibrant venue, who recently has been recognised by Trip Advisor as a 2022 Travelers...
hotelnewsme.com
du and Al-Futtaim Group partner to bring exclusive offers and privileges for UAE customers
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has signed a strategic partnership deal allowing both du customers and Al-Futtaim Group’s Blue Rewards Members to benefit from exclusive offers and rewards. The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’ featuring technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, metaverse, blockchain, NFT and robotics.
hotelnewsme.com
GRANDIOSE SUPERMARKETS PARTNERS WITH EMIRATI ARTIST ABDULLA LUTFI TO RELAUNCH SUSTAINABLE CANVAS BAGS
Grandiose Supermarkets, in their mission to continue sustainable initiatives, has launched a completely new line of canvas bags in collaboration with an Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi. The new line has been launched to promote an array of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic and bring back the charm of carrying reusable bags for a regular grocery run. Customers visiting Grandiose can pick their quirky favourite at the checkout point of a Grandiose retail outlet for AED 10.
hotelnewsme.com
Meet the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Fairmont Dubai
Is pleased to announce the promotion of its Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, Ahmed. Abdraboh, effective as of October 2022. Ahmed will play a key role in overlooking the sales. and marketing of Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Ajman, and Fairmont Fujairah. With over 13 years of progressive experience in commercial...
hotelnewsme.com
DEMON CHEF ALVIN LEUNG & ERIC CHONG, WINNEROF MASTERCHEF CANADA TO HOST A SPECIALFOUR-HANDS DINNER EXPERIENCE AT DEMONDUCK
Dubai, 4 October 2022: This October, Demon Duck invites Dubai’s gastronomes to indulge in an explosion of Asian flavours and inspired mixology, at the hands of legendary duo, Alvin Leung and Eric Chong. Lauded for their unorthodox approach to Asian cooking, the duo will debut a Four-Hands dining experience exclusively for Dubai residents and visitors on Friday 14th October, 2022 for one night only.
hotelnewsme.com
DEVELOPMENT KICKS OFF FOR MIDDLE EAST’S FIRST HYBRID CO-LIVING HOTEL IN DUBAI
Arbah Capital and Strategic Housing Group (SHG) today announced that development has commenced on the first i8 Hotels property of the partners’ targeted USD 500 million portfolio. The two parties teamed up earlier this year for the roll-out of the region’s first integrated co-living residences and hybrid hotel concept under the Innov8 Living umbrella.
hotelnewsme.com
NEW LEBANESE EATERY, AL HAMRA STREET RESTAURANT, OPENS IN DUBAI
A new Lebanese eatery, Al Hamra Street Restaurant, is set to open in the Middle East’s dining capital, Dubai, transporting foodies into the heart of Beirut’s vibrant dining scene without even leaving the Emirate. Bringing its trademark selection of Levantine dishes, the restaurant will be located in the...
hotelnewsme.com
Allo Beirut by the Beach is Now Open!
Beach season is officially here, and while many have their favourite spots across the city, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) will always have a special place in the hearts of residents and visitors alike. This season, the buzzing beachside boulevard is about to get a whole lot busier with the opening of Allo Beirut by the beach. Boasting a total space of 4,853 square feet which covers the ground floor (2,186 sqft), the mezzanine floor (1,723sqft) as well as a vast outdoor terrace (944.22sqft) right on the walk, the latest addition to the Allo Beirut family in Dubai is all set to welcome foodies by the beach for the very first time.
hotelnewsme.com
SOFITEL DUBAI THE PALM EXPANDS ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO ELEVATE GUEST EXPERIENCE
Sofitel Dubai The Palm has bolstered its leadership team with new appointments in the Housekeeping, Concierge, and Spa divisions recently. Laura Grosbois and Stephen Simiyu have joined as the new Director of Spa and Chief Concierge respectively. Besides the two, Nelly R. Castaneda has been appointed as the Director of Housekeeping at the resort.
hotelnewsme.com
IRIS DUBAI REVEALS A NEW-LOOK DESTINATION
Set against Dubai’s iconic skyline, Iris unveils an incredible transformation offering entirely new and elevated guest experiences. Highlights of the venue’s redesign include a complete transformation of the outdoor lounge, expected to open later in October, and features a retractable roof, a seven-meter tree, and a glasshouse. As...
hotelnewsme.com
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers takes its dedication to authenticity and style to new heights by unveiling Level 45.
Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 10, 2022: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the stylish and enrapturing destination in the heart of the UAE Capital, is proud to further strengthen its position as a Forbes Five Star hotel by launching a new and elegant lifestyle destination exclusively for ‘Level 45’ hotel guests.
hotelnewsme.com
Skills evolution in the past 6 years within the UAE
The Great Reshuffle has resulted in tremendous changes in all elements of how we work; therefore, workers must continue adapting to stay relevant. To understand how skills have evolved, we first identify the top skills a worker had in the past for a specific job and then compare that with the skills a worker today has for that same job.
hotelnewsme.com
Jannah Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Visitors with an Exclusive Offer for the Much-Awaited FIFA World Cup 2022
With only weeks to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jannah Hotels and Resorts is offering visitors to the UAE an exciting offer to stay at a comfortable accommodation with unbeatable prices throughout the games. With daily shuttle flights operating between the UAE and Qatar...
FIFA・
hotelnewsme.com
CHEF DU JOUR INTRODUCING FLORIAN BARBAROT FOR BEACH BY FIVE, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH
Iconic luxury lifestyle hotel, FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s 150m of private beach, Beach by FIVE is renowned for its Instagrammable VIP cabanas, beach side Jacuzzis and a stunning skyline view for a picture-perfect sunset shot while a striking chandelier topped glass lined pool is your go-to spot for a sun kissed dip – and that’s not all, high-energy beach party extravaganza, Bohemia, is everyone’s favourite Saturday rendezvous.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL HAMRA BEACH RELAUNCHES BEACH DECK ITS BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT, WITH BREATHTAKING OCEAN VIEWS, SEAFOOD & SUNDOWNERS
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is excited to relaunch for a second season signature beachside restaurant Beach Deck, inviting guests back to make the most of the stunning views of the sun-kissed shores of powdery sands and cool azure waters. The open-air Beach Deck has reopened again in time for the outdoor season, with a decadent menu of premium seafood dishes and refreshing mixed drinks, making it the ideal venue for guests and local residents to enjoy a relaxed alfresco dining experience.
hotelnewsme.com
“HAPPIER” HOURS AT HYDE DUBAI
Upgrade your post work drinks with the city’s best and most stylish happy hour offers at Hyde Hotel Dubai. These precious hours should never be wasted on watered down drinks and a rowdy atmosphere. If you are up for something classy with an impressive drinks menu that does not break the bank, Katsuya and Hudson Tavern at Hyde have got you covered.
