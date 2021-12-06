BballCO 4A Top10 Week of 5/6/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastEdmonds-Woodway WarriorsPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 12/6/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, December 6, 2021. After recapping the high school football state championship games from the weekend prior, we turn our attention to basketball with Jackson Boys Basketball Coach Steve Johnson. Then the viral sensations from the Shorewood Girls Basketball Junior Varsity players Kaitlin Spadafora and Lily Doll; talking about last Friday’s amazing buzzer-beating shot; we also hear from JV Coach Emily Zenz and assistant Aaron Lommers and a brief cameo by new Shorewood head basketball coach Brandon Glasser. Finally, wrestling is back; and we talk with Edmonds-Woodway Boys Wrestling coach Brian Alfi.

