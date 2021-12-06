ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fredrik Rasten: Svevning

By JOHN EYLES
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Fredrik Rasten is a guitarist, vocalist and composer who was born in Norway in 1988, these days being based in Oslo and Berlin. He works in the field of experimental improvised and composed music. In recent years he has been working with just intonation. He has been inspired by Wandelweiser music,...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Torben Westergaard: Then/Now

While Torben Westergaard has had a grand time bouncing from one surprising idea to another to another in previous years—crossing oceans with his Tangofied series, crossing continents with the Euro-Korean Gori Project (self produced, 2020), plus a few more niche-focused detours in between—it turns out it is just as pleasant to hear him settled on comfortably familiar ground. Rather than searching for a particular theme, Westergaard found himself in a more introspective mood as a result of pandemic-mandated time at home.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Persistence of Big Bands

It's a milieu that still enjoys plenty of devotion, and musicians (especially jazz players) are no strangers to realizing ideas that seem practically impossible. It's faintly amazing to be able to talk at all about big-band recordings—plural—emerging during an ongoing pandemic with no end in sight. Nonetheless it's a milieu that still enjoys plenty of devotion, and musicians (especially jazz players) are no strangers to realizing ideas that seem practically impossible. Here we have scores of them willing to keep the tradition alive, whatever the difficulties.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Chapter Five by Viktor Haraszti

Equanimity is a one-man project. Viktor Haraszti (Hungarian-born, Holland-based saxophonist) took care of the compositions, performance, and production. The album transcends the experimental approach and conveys the repertory toward the electronic and futuristic style, with deep melodies combined with sonic elements, and progressive fusion of rhythms. Chapter Five is one of the nine tracks that expresses duality (chaos/surviving) in disordered times and unfolds a personal journey (chapter by chapter), to reach the climax and finally an enigmatic conclusion.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Lukasz Pawlik: Making Long Distance Connections

Lukasz Pawlik is the whole package! A multi-instrumentalist and composer, emanating from one of the first-ranked musical families of Poland, the Pawliks. Lukasz is following the career path of his famed musician parents and dear friends Wlodek and Jolanta. With the release of his most recent CD the excellent Long Distance Connections, his future is secure.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Music#Musicians#British#Harmonic Space Orchestra
allaboutjazz.com

Heartbeat by Juan Dhas

Album Title: Heartbeat (Single) This tune has been one of those compositions that I'd been really looking forward to hopefully bring to life one day, and I'm so glad I can finally share it with you all! I'm delighted to have long-time collaborator Kike Harker back for another tune, and also bringing on board Alejandro Gamboa (a young talented drummer and composer). Do go check out Alejandro's album "Sensitive", it was great to reconnect again in this context after having recorded that material back in late 2018. Lastly, I do have to give a shoutout to Juan David Arango and Jose Peláez for helping record the other musicians, and to Anthony Muthurajah for delivering a killer mix/master for this tune. It really gave this tune the air and presence needed to help give it some life! A huge thank you to everyone for all the support, releasing this new music wouldn't be possible otherwise!
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Year in Review

The top jazz recordings of 2021, in the order in which they were encountered... Aki Takase / Christian Weber / Michael Griener Auge Intakt Records The ever mercurial Japanese-born, Berlin-based pianist Aki Takase presents her take on the piano trio. Teaming with bassist Christian Weber and drummer Michael Griener, she creates Auge, wide open, unpredictable music full of odd grooves and serpentine twists and turns. By turns frenetic and pensive, prickly and fluidly beautiful, ...
MUSIC
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
103.7 THE LOON

Robby Krieger Says Jim Morrison Wanted to Experience Insanity

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger says late bandmate Jim Morrison welcomed syphilis, arguing that he didn't fear going crazy. The potentially fatal sexually transmitted disease’s symptoms can include the loss of mental faculties, and has long been connected to the lives of 18th and 19th century artists. But the development of modern antibiotics means that it's no longer usually lethal.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Marcos Ariel: Piano Blossoms

You may have noticed a great deal of recent music has been a response to the isolation, apprehension, and even dread let loose by Covid-19 and our turbulent politics. Small wonder. Many otherwise well-informed people have given up on reading newspapers. You sympathize. It is all too unsettling. For many,...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Yuka Shibuya / Satoko Inoue: Works for Piano

For years the Japanese Ftarri label has enjoyed an enviably high reputation for its releases by improvising musicians from Japan, such as Toshimaru Nakamura and Seijiro Mutayama, as well as further afield, such as the duo of Rhodri Davies and John Butcher, or The International Nothing (clarinettists Kai Fagaschinski and MIchael Thieke). In September 2021, in an adventurous move, a companion label, Ftarri Classical, was launched with three releases, the first of which was Works for Piano. (For those who may be uneasy about the use of "classical" in the new label's name, Ftarri describes it as "specialising in composed works in the contemporary classical genre.")
WORLD
allaboutjazz.com

Dino Govoni: Hiding in Plain Sight

Tenor saxophonist Dino Govoni acquits himself well on the curiously-titled Hiding in Plain Sight, his third album for Whaling City Sound, as do his colleagues on this basically bop-leaning, mainly quintet studio date. The qualifier "mainly" is necessary because trumpeter Alex Sipiagin performs on only five of the album's nine tracks. On the others, Govoni is cradled by his capable rhythm section, pianist Henry Hey, bassist Michael Pope and drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Slide Hampton & Steve Million

The 728th Episode of Neon Jazz begins with veteran Chicago by way of Kansas City-based pianist Steve Million. He's had a busy 2021 slate of releases and discusses his activity. From there, we hear a strings infused tune from the always talented Cory Weeds. Our hour continues with music from modern artists like Miquel de Armas, Zacc Harris and Jared Schonig. Finally, we say good-bye to the master trombonist Slide Hampton.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Angel Roman: Mambo Blue

Latinos know that there is no such thing as generic Latin music, although you can find common rhythmic patterns, melodic motifs, instrumentation and harmonies spread across the Caribbean, Mexico, central and South America . So if you are looking for "typical" Latin stuff, you will not find it here. Although to a nonexpert ear, there is something distinctly Boricua (Puerto Rican) about Mambo Blue, even if it was conceived in Austin, Texas. The music scene there is probably about as diverse and eclectic as one will find, and that kind of eclecticism runs throughout this swinging package by Ángel Román, himself with roots in Puerto Rico. Still, if you listen to "Dreaming in Bomba," you may well find yourself thinking it sounds more like dreaming in salsa than in the bomba, whose distinctive drumming marks out its origins in West African communities of the enslaved who worked the island's coastal sugar plantations.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Jim Hall

All About Jazz is celebrating Jim Hall's birthday today!. Jim Hall, born in Buffalo, and educated at the Cleveland Institute of Music, moved to Los Angeles where he began to attract national, and then international, attention in the late 1950s. By 1960 Jim had arrived in New York to work with Sonny Rollins and Art Farmer, among others. His live and recorded collaborations with Bill Evans, Paul Desmond, and Ron Carter, are legendary.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

New Christmas Song Release by Donna Courtell

We think 'I Want a Doll' should be a big help this year 'to make the season bright.'. Donna Courtell playfully sings “I Want a Doll," according to Greg Nathan, Owner/President of Soaring Music Publications, label for the new Christmas song. Ms. Courtell has been a champion of the Great American Songbook throughout her live-performing career. She is the only vocal artist to record “I Want a Doll."
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Troy Dostert's Best Releases of 2021

2021 brought yet another year of outstanding jazz and creative improvisation, offering much-needed fortitude and renewal. It's always hard to winnow a best-of list from such a wealth of great music, but these titles managed to distinguish themselves amidst the crowded field of contenders. Talented saxophonists certainly predominated, as half the list highlights some of today's finest voices on that instrument.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Late Fall Releases, New Holiday Music Plus A Birthday Shoutout to Bertha Hope

This broadcast presents new releases from Paul Jost, Elena Maque, Carn Davidson 9, Amanda Ekery with a single from Duchess, plus holiday music from The Moore McColl Jazz Society and June Bisantz, with birthday shoutouts to Bertha Hope, Maria Schneider, Etta Jones, Ethel Ennis, Gloria Lynne, and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy