Fredrik Rasten: Svevning

Latinos know that there is no such thing as generic Latin music, although you can find common rhythmic patterns, melodic motifs, instrumentation and harmonies spread across the Caribbean, Mexico, central and South America . So if you are looking for "typical" Latin stuff, you will not find it here. Although to a nonexpert ear, there is something distinctly Boricua (Puerto Rican) about Mambo Blue, even if it was conceived in Austin, Texas. The music scene there is probably about as diverse and eclectic as one will find, and that kind of eclecticism runs throughout this swinging package by Ángel Román, himself with roots in Puerto Rico. Still, if you listen to "Dreaming in Bomba," you may well find yourself thinking it sounds more like dreaming in salsa than in the bomba, whose distinctive drumming marks out its origins in West African communities of the enslaved who worked the island's coastal sugar plantations.

