ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

'It was amazing' | Manatee pulled from Texas City industrial canal finally getting medical treatment

12newsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — A distressed manatee is getting much-needed medical treatment after it was rescued from an industrial canal in Texas City over the weekend, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The nonprofit organization as well as SeaWorld rescue teams were out Friday removing the manatee from...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hundreds of manatees and sharks congregate in power plant canal

Hundreds of manatees and sharks basked in sunlight and huddled together in the canal of a Florida power plant on Tuesday. The beloved local sea cows are often seen congregating in the warm-water discharge close to the Teco Big Bend Station in Tampa, but it's not often they are joined by sharks.
ANIMALS
fox13news.com

Injured, underweight manatee rescued from St. Pete canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, along with partners at FWC and ZooTampa rescued an injured manatee from a St. Petersburg canal on Thursday afternoon. Rescuers say the manatee was underweight, had a watercraft head wound, and had lesions on his face and body, which...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Texas City, TX
Pets & Animals
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Texas City, TX
Texas City, TX
Lifestyle
fox13news.com

Sharks and manatees mingle at TECO power plant discharge canal in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - On a chilly morning in Florida, a group of manatees basked in the sunlight while huddling together in the warm-water discharge canal of a power plant. The beloved sea cows congregating at the Apollo Beach plant are a common sight this time of year, but it seems that sharks also discovered the giant hot tub. Both manatees and sharks were seen swimming together on Tuesday.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
flsouthern.edu

Florida Southern Students Get Up Close And Personal With Manatees

A handful of Florida Southern College students got an experience of a lifetime on December 5. Students taking Biology and Conservation of Marine Mammals (BIO2120) under the tutelage of Dr. Melanie Langford, got to take a field trip to King’s Bay in Crystal River, Fla., to get an up close and personal experience with one of Florida’s most beloved and protected species.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Manatees#Medical Treatment#Seaworld San Antonio#Tmmsn#Khou
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
fox26houston.com

Grandmother followed from Houston bank, robbed outside home in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A 66-year-old grandmother is recovering after getting beaten and robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in Sugar Land. The incident happened late Wednesday morning along the 200 block of Indian Summer Court. According to police, the victim was followed from a bank located in southwest Houston. "She’s still...
SUGAR LAND, TX
expressnews.com

Whataburger ketchup, salsa and ... human remains? Weird and wacky items found in San Antonio luggage

Every population in the United States has its own linguistic quirks — Southerners are famous for their drawl, Midwesterners their expressions of dismay (as made famous by the movie “Fargo”), Californians their Valley Girl slang, and so on — but regional differences also might be reflected in something as arbitrary as the content of one’s suitcase.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Best Life

Never Check In to a Hotel Without Requesting This, Experts Say

No matter if you're staying in budget accommodations or a luxury five-star retreat, there's no doubt that hotel rooms can be downright dirty. And even though many operators have become hyper-aware of cleanliness and hygiene in their properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may still be some surprising blind spots in housekeeping practices. To keep yourself safe, there's one thing you should always request as soon as you get to your room the next time you check in to a hotel. Read on to see what you should be a top priority after arrival.
LIFESTYLE
Click2Houston.com

Inside the Houston area’s violent year: 12 stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in our area in 2021

Road rage shootings, beating deaths, and robberies turned deadly -- the Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Houston alone has seen nearly 80 more murders in 2021 than it did through the same point in 2020 -- a respective increase of 22 percent. Through Dec. 7, Houston police have reported 456 homicides this year -- 78 more than in 2020 and 200 more than in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy