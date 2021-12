Year end list season is fully upon us, and now Rolling Stone have unveiled their list of the top 50 albums of the year. Like you might expect from one of the last major music magazines still in print, it includes plenty of mainstream pop and rock choices, including Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, and Adele, but they're alongside albums by Tyler the Creator, Snail Mail, Adult Mom, Dry Cleaning, The Weather Station, Dawn Richard, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Illuminati Hotties, Boldy James and the Alchemist, and more. See the list below, and read it in full, with commentary, on Rolling Stone.

