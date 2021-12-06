ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron shouldn’t cancel year-end holiday plans, Fauci says

By Jinshan Hong, Bloomberg News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The arrival of the highly mutated omicron variant in the U.S. shouldn’t cancel end-of-year holiday plans for fully vaccinated Americans, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor said. “If you are vaccinated and your family is vaccinated, enjoy the holidays,” said Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S....

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Officials across the U.S. are telling Americans to remain calm, but as more states report cases of the omicron variant, the uncertainty is growing. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University joined The National Desk’s Megan O’Halloran Thursday night to provide more information on why this variant in particular is getting so much attention and what things will look like going forward.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor and the president’s chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that it’s inevitable that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will be detected in the U.S. While no cases of the variant have been detected in the U.S. so far, there have...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Monday that he doesn’t anticipate the United States will implement additional travel restrictions even if the Omicron variant proves worse than previous strains of Covid-19. President Joe Biden announced last week that the US would restrict travel from South Africa,...
Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said COVID-19’s omicron variant may well already have arrived in the U.S. “I would not be surprised if it is,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Weekend Today” on Saturday. “We have not detected yet,” but when a virus shows “this degree of transmissibility” it “almost invariably ultimately is going to go essentially all over,” he said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is asking the public not to panic while scientists around the world rush to understand the threat posed by Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa. President Biden’s chief medical adviser said it’s going to take some time — perhaps a couple of weeks...
Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday early indications suggested the Covid-19 Omicron variant was not worse than prior strains, and was possibly milder, while cautioning it would take weeks to judge its severity. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. 
Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging Americans to get boosted although not much is known yet about the newly discovered Omicron variant. Appearing on NBC Meet the Press, President Biden’s chief medical adviser urged the fully vaccinated to get COVID-19 booster shots regardless of potential tweaks which may be made to vaccines.
