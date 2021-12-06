ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE): III. Spectral resolution, wavelength range and sensitivity requirements based on atmospheric retrieval analyses of an exo-Earth

Cover picture for the articleTemperate terrestrial exoplanets are likely common objects, but their discovery and characterization is very challenging. Concepts for optimized space missions to overcome these challenges are being studied. The LIFE initiative focuses on the development of a space-based mid-infrared (MIR) nulling interferometer probing the thermal emission of a large sample of...

