Large Interferometer For Exoplanets (LIFE): III. Spectral resolution, wavelength range and sensitivity requirements based on atmospheric retrieval analyses of an exo-Earth

Light curves (a-b) and spectra (c-e) of a superflare on EK Dra. (a) The light curve observed by TESS in white light (∼6000– 10,000 A) on BJD (Barycentric Julian Day) 2458945.2 (5 April 2020). The individual points represent the stellar flux normalized by ˚ the averaged value with the pre-flare level subtracted. The 1-σ value of the pre-flare light curve (-150 min to 0 min) is plotted in blue. (b) Light curves of the Hα equivalent width (E.W.) observed by the medium-dispersion spectroscopy MALLS at the Nayuta telescope (grey circles) and the low-dispersion spectrograph KOOLS-IFU installed at the Seimei telescope (red triangles) during the same observing period as in panel (c). The Hα emissions were integrated within ±10 A from the H ˚ α line center (6562.8 A) after dividing ˚ by the continuum level, and the pre-flare level is subtracted. The positive and negative values represent emission and absorption, respectively, compared to the pre-flare level. The 1-σ value of the pre-flare light curve (-150 min to 0 min) is plotted with red and black color for Seimei and Nayuta data, respectively. (c-d) Two-dimensional Hα spectra obtained by the Seimei Telescope (c) and the Nayuta Telescope (d). The red and blue colors correspond to emission and absorption, respectively. The dashed lines indicate the stellar surface gravity (g∗) and half of the surface gravity (0.5 g∗). The panels (c-d) share the upper color bar. (e) Temporal evolution of the pre-flare-subtracted Hα spectra observed by the Seimei telescope (red) and the Nayuta telescope (black), with the spectra shifted by constant values for clarity. The spectra are binned in time, and the integration periods correspond to the horizontal axes of panels (a-d). The intensities are normalized by the stellar continuum level. The vertical dotted line indicates the Hα line center, and the horizontal dotted lines indicate the zero levels for each spectrum. The 1-σ error bar around the line core is also plotted based on the residual scattering in the line wing.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO