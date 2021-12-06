ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hydrothermal Vents That Favor Protein Synthesis

astrobiology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 60 meter (200 feet) tall carbonate chimney in the field of hydrothermal vents known as the Lost City IMAGE CREDIT: NOAA/UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON. Scientists supported in part by the NASA Astrobiology Program have presented a new perspective on the biochemistry and ecology of hydrothermal vent ecosystems. The finding...

astrobiology.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

High Productivity Photochemical Flow Synthesis

Asynt reports upon a new paper, written by a multidisciplinary team of experts at the Institute for Process Research and Chemistry (iRPD) at the University of Leeds (UK), that describes how the fReactor flow chemistry system with add-on photochemical flow modules improves synthetic reactions commonly used in the preparation of drug intermediates.
CHEMISTRY
EurekAlert

Predicting protein-protein interactions

In research published in the journal Cell Systems, Professor Lenore Cowen of the Tufts Department of Computer Science and colleagues from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) collaborated to design a structurally-motivated deep learning method built from recent advances in neural language modeling. The team’s deep-learning model, called D-SCRIPT, was able to predict protein-protein interactions (PPIs) from primary amino acid sequences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Small proteins: overcoming size restrictions

This Genome Watch article highlights how technical advances have enabled the identification of short protein-coding open reading frames and thus the discovery of hidden small proteins. Bacterial and archaeal genomes are predominantly comprised of protein-coding genes, with 80"“90% of nucleotides in a typical genome annotated as being part of a...
SCIENCE
IEEE Spectrum

AI Hallucinates Novel Proteins

By getting artificial intelligences to hallucinate, scientists are creating novel proteins with an unlimited array of properties, a new study finds. Proteins, which are strings of molecules found in every cell, spontaneously fold into complex 3-D shapes that are key to nearly every biological process. However, the intricacy of the interactions between the amino acids comprising each protein makes it difficult to predict their structures, even if researchers know the sequence of amino acids that constitute a protein.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Nature.com

Ammonia synthesis by ternary ruthenium complex hydrides

A new class of catalysts based on ternary ruthenium complex hydrides are developed for low-temperature ammonia synthesis. They support a non-dissociative reaction path for dinitrogen reduction, in which lithium or barium cations stabilize the NxHy intermediates and the electron- and H-rich [RuH6]4"“ anionic centres facilitate an energetically balanced multi-step reaction for ammonia synthesis.
CHEMISTRY
Genetic Engineering News

MET Signaling Proteins

Mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor (MET), also known as c-Met or hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) receptor, is a receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) that is overexpressed or mutated in various malignancies. MET and its associated signaling pathways are clinically important therapeutic targets. A number of small-molecule inhibitors and antibodies targeting MET and HGF are being developed as promising therapeutics for cancer, heart disease, autism, and other diseases. Sino Biological has developed a panel of c-MET proteins and HGF proteins from various species to help study the biology of MET signaling.
SCIENCE
astrobiology.com

Fundamental Biological Features of Spaceflight: Advancing the Field to Enable Deep-Space Exploration

Experiments and analyses have been designed both on Earth and in space to study the impacts that spaceflight has on human biology and physiology. Subjects vary from plants, cell cultures, non-human animals, and humans. In space, the hazards outlined in Figure 1 are highlighted here as they pose health risks and drive many physiological changes seen during spaceflight. On Earth, these hazards are simulated in different experiments and milieus. For example, bed studies, radiation of cancer patients, and climbers help to mimic some of the hazards experienced in the extreme environment of space and provide some insights on their impacts on human physiology. These experiments involve several analyses across multiple systems including cognition, vision, waste, blood, fluid, and post-mortem tissue measurements. Collectively, these experiments and analyses reveal significant recurrent molecular and cellular features of spaceflight including DNA damage, oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysregulation, microbiome shifts, epigenetic changes, and telomere length dynamics. These features help to understand what drives some of the systemic and physiological impacts of spaceflight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrothermal Vents#Protein#Life On Earth#Ultramafic Hosted#Jgr Biogeosciences#Arizona State University#Twitter
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

What is the Fermi Paradox?

The Fermi Paradox refers to the dichotomy between the high probability that extraterrestrial intelligence exists and the fact that we have no evidence for such aliens. This paradox was described by the late British science-fiction author, Sir Arthur C. Clarke, who said: "Two possibilities exist: Either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying."
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Observe State of Matter That Was First Predicted Almost 50 Years Ago

“Why is there something rather than nothing?” is perhaps the most interesting question that can be asked about the natural world. Physicists struggle even today to bring a logical and compelling answer. All matter in the Universe is distributed as atoms, and figuring out for sure how they came into existence is a major challenge in science. Sure, the Big Bang Theory is largely supported, but it still doesn’t bring irrefutable answers to fundamental questions such as “what existed before?”, “how did the laws of physics emerge?”, “why did the singularity expanded in the first place?”, and so on.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

A New Omicron Mutation Emerges – It’s Now Harder to Identify!

According to experts, there is a new version of the Omicron variant out there and it’s even more of an issue than its original form!. This is because of its genetics that makes the virus harder to track!. This new lineage is called BA.2 and has been identified 7...
SCIENCE
New Scientist

DeepMind AI helps study strange electrons in chemical reactions

Machine-learning tools have taken us closer to understanding electrons and how they behave in chemical interactions, following news that UK-based AI company DeepMind, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has created a tool that solves a fundamental problem with how we model chemistry. The tool, called DeepMind 21, is...
SOFTWARE
nanowerk.com

Researchers test microchip for high-density synthesis of archival data storage DNA

(Nanowerk News) Researchers have made significant advances toward the goal of a new microchip able to grow DNA strands that could provide high-density 3D archival data storage at ultra-low cost – and be able to hold that information for hundreds of years. To enable the technology, researchers have also developed a correction system able to compensate for errors in reading data stored in the DNA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synthesis and structure elucidation of the human tRNA nucleoside mannosyl-queuosine

Queuosine (Q) is a structurally complex, non"canonical RNA nucleoside. It is present in many eukaryotic and bacterial species, where it is part of the anticodon loop of certain tRNAs. In higher vertebrates, including humans, two further modified queuosine-derivatives exist " galactosyl" (galQ) and mannosyl-queuosine (manQ). The function of these low abundant hypermodified RNA nucleosides remains unknown. While the structure of galQ was elucidated and confirmed by total synthesis, the reported structure of manQ still awaits confirmation. By combining total synthesis and LC-MS-co-injectionÂ experiments, together with a metabolic feeding study of labelled hexoses, we show here that the natural compound manQ isolated from mouse liver deviates from the literature-reported structure. Our data show that manQ features an Î±"allyl connectivity of its sugar moiety. The yet unidentified glycosylases that attach galactose and mannose to the Q"base therefore have a maximally different constitutional connectivity preference. Knowing the correct structure of manQ will now pave the way towards further elucidation of its biological function.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy