Terrestrial Fungus May Be Key To Farming In Space

Cover picture for the articleMold is something that most people try to avoid, but NASA may soon welcome a certain type of mold aboard its spacecraft. On long-distance space voyages of the future, astronauts will have to grow some of their own food. That could be problematic, as there is notoriously little unused space aboard...

astrobiology.com

Venus Life Finder Mission Study

The science phase targets the Venus cloud layer between 45 and 60 km altitude, enabling ~270 sec of science observations (Credit: NASA ARC). The Venus Life Finder Missions are a series of focused astrobiology mission concepts to search for habitability, signs of life, and life itself in the Venus atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
Eos

New Insights into Terrestrial Ecosystems Through Reanalysis

Editors’ Vox is a blog from AGU’s journal editors featuring perspectives on Earth and space science. Data collected through observations is essential to science. Models also make a fundamental contribution to science by helping us to understand processes and forecast future change. However, both observations and modeling have certain limitations. “Reanalysis” is a way to combine the two and then build a more complete and accurate picture of the phenomenon being studied. In Earth science this can be applied to the study of the atmosphere, the oceans, and the land surface. A recent article published in Reviews of Geophysics describes achievements in reanalyzes across the Earth sciences and explores reanalysis for terrestrial ecosystems, which is a much newer application. Here, the authors explain reanalysis, its uses, and new developments in terrestrial ecosystem reanalysis.
SCIENCE
farmvilleherald.com

The fanciful turkey tail fungus: nature’s recycler

“Nature doth thus kindly heal every wound. By the mediation of a thousand little mosses and fungi, the most unsightly objects become radiant of beauty.” — Henry David Thoreau. Yes, Thoreau was right. Mosses and fungi have the ability to make most objects beautiful, especially when the days...
GARDENING
astrobiology.com

Discovery Of A New Kinetic Factor That Governs The Carbon Metabolism Evolution Of Ancient Microbes

(a) Schematic phylogenic diagram of bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotic organisms branching from the Last Universal Common Ancestor (LUCA), (b) When the rACoA pathway and the rTCA cycle coexist in a single cell and acetyl-CoA (ACoA) is input into the rTCA cycle, a partially impaired TCA pathway is developed due to competition between chemical reaction fluxes. The blue pathway indicates the impaired part. CREDIT COPYRIGHT (C) TOYOHASHI UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
SCIENCE
astrobiology.com

An Upper Limit On Late Accretion And Water Delivery In The Trappist-1 Exoplanet System

The Trappist-1 system contains seven roughly Earth-sized planets locked in a multi-resonant orbital configuration, which has enabled precise measurements of the planets' masses and constrained their compositions. Here we use the system's fragile orbital structure to place robust upper limits on the planets' bombardment histories. We use N-body simulations to...
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

Gas Bubbles In Rock Pores - A Nursery For Life On Early Earth

Munich and Dresden based researchers create compelling scenario for the evolution of membraneless microdroplets as the origin of life. Where and how did life begin on Early Earth more than 3.5 billion years ago from non-living chemicals? Discovering the answer to this question has long been debated and is a challenge for scientists. One thing that scientists can look for is potential environments that allowed life to spark. A key necessity for the first cells on Earth is the ability to make compartments and evolve to facilitate the first chemical reactions.
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

Fundamental Biological Features of Spaceflight: Advancing the Field to Enable Deep-Space Exploration

Experiments and analyses have been designed both on Earth and in space to study the impacts that spaceflight has on human biology and physiology. Subjects vary from plants, cell cultures, non-human animals, and humans. In space, the hazards outlined in Figure 1 are highlighted here as they pose health risks and drive many physiological changes seen during spaceflight. On Earth, these hazards are simulated in different experiments and milieus. For example, bed studies, radiation of cancer patients, and climbers help to mimic some of the hazards experienced in the extreme environment of space and provide some insights on their impacts on human physiology. These experiments involve several analyses across multiple systems including cognition, vision, waste, blood, fluid, and post-mortem tissue measurements. Collectively, these experiments and analyses reveal significant recurrent molecular and cellular features of spaceflight including DNA damage, oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysregulation, microbiome shifts, epigenetic changes, and telomere length dynamics. These features help to understand what drives some of the systemic and physiological impacts of spaceflight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Exploring the tendrils of a ferocious fungus

It's called Armillaria ostoyae, and it's a gnarly parasitic fungus with long black tentacles that spread out and attack vegetation with the ferocity of a movie monster. Its cordlike structures called rhizomorphs seek out and attack trees by sucking out their nutrients. They are known to infect and kill over 600 types of woody plants, posing a substantial threat to forests and the agriculture industry. From 2000 to 2002, the fungus alone was responsible for causing $1.5 million damage to Georgia's peach trees.
WILDLIFE
astrobiology.com

Kennedy Space Center Teams with USDA to Study Benefits of Fungus for Growing Space Crops

In a Lab at the Kennedy Space center in Florida, ARS research technician Mark Sperry evaluates the performance of the fungus Cladosporium sphaerospermum strain TC09 with lettuce and simulated soil. (Cory Spern, D4701-1) The research collaboration between the Kennedy Space Center Space Crop Production Team and the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) was featured in an article titled "Terrestrial Fungus May Be Key To Farming In Space".
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Kernza, winter camelina, and pennycress – you may be farming these in the future

Forever Green, an initiative out of the University of Minnesota, is developing new crops for farmers that achieve conservation outcomes and provide additional revenue. At the heart of the initiative is the concept of growing continuous living cover (CLC) with perennial, annual, and native woody crops that have a market to be sold into. The types of crops accommodate relay cropping and double-cropping in the Upper Midwest. They include some familiar names: alfalfa, Kernza, perennial flax, winter barley, pennycress, and more.
AGRICULTURE
milwaukeesun.com

Up to half of Earth's water may come from solar wind and space dust

Water is vital for life on Earth, and some experts say we should all drink around two litres every day as part of a healthy lifestyle. But beyond the tap, where does our water come from?. It flows from local rivers, reservoirs and aquifers. But where has that water originated...
ASTRONOMY

