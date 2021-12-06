SLSTP Students Publish Paper Showing Bacteria Exposed to Space Show Lasting Genomic Changes

Experiments and analyses have been designed both on Earth and in space to study the impacts that spaceflight has on human biology and physiology. Subjects vary from plants, cell cultures, non-human animals, and humans. In space, the hazards outlined in Figure 1 are highlighted here as they pose health risks and drive many physiological changes seen during spaceflight. On Earth, these hazards are simulated in different experiments and milieus. For example, bed studies, radiation of cancer patients, and climbers help to mimic some of the hazards experienced in the extreme environment of space and provide some insights on their impacts on human physiology. These experiments involve several analyses across multiple systems including cognition, vision, waste, blood, fluid, and post-mortem tissue measurements. Collectively, these experiments and analyses reveal significant recurrent molecular and cellular features of spaceflight including DNA damage, oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysregulation, microbiome shifts, epigenetic changes, and telomere length dynamics. These features help to understand what drives some of the systemic and physiological impacts of spaceflight.

