SLSTP Students Publish Paper Showing Bacteria Exposed to Space Show Lasting Genomic Changes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage: Results of the m6A consensus comparison reveal that ISS-flown DS2 displayed higher methylation across the genome compared to the non-flown DS1. Samples of Bacillus pumilus SAFR-032, an endospore-forming bacterial strain, were externally mounted on ISS in the EXPOSE facility and with full UV exposure. While nearly all the...

