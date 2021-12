We all know Lizzo is not shy when it comes to shooting her shot. Especially when it comes to her two most famous crushes: Chris Evans and Drake. During a Dec. 4 private performance, the “Juice” singer added a her own personal flair to Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” lyrics and shouted out Chris Evans and Drake. The 1977 song’s chorus originally goes “better call Tyrone,” but Lizzo had something else in mind and instead sang, “Maybe I should call Chris Evans/So Captain America can put another bun up in my oven” — which references the stars’ banter about having a baby together. Lizzo continued her version of the song and then sang, “Or maybe I should call Drake?” referencing her “Rumors” lyric of “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake yet.”

