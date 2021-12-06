ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

UAE security official pays rare visit to Iran to discuss ties, regional issues

By Parisa Hafezi
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDQaN_0dF4bQrV00

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart and hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, a move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit took place days after Tehran and world powers broke off talks in Vienna as Western officials voiced dismay about Iran's sweeping demands for salvaging the 2015 nuclear pact, which the United States abandoned three years ago, reimposing harsh sanctions on Tehran.

"Improving ties with the regional countries is my government's priority, therefore we welcome improving ties with the UAE," Raisi told Sheikh Tahnoon, according to Iranian state television.

"The security of the regional countries is intertwined, and Iran supports the security of the Persian Gulf states."

With business ties to Iran stretching back over a century, the emirate of Dubai, 150 km (100 miles) across the Gulf, has long been one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

But they have been on different sides of geo-political rivalries in the Middle East including Yemen's war. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government against Iran-aligned Houthi fighters.

Sheikh Tahnoon, a brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, expressed hope that the visit would be a "turning point" in Iranian-UAE relations, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported. IRNA said Raisi received an official invitation to visit the UAE.

Sheikh Tahnoon had earlier discussed expanding bilateral relations and tackled regional issues with Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani.

'CONTINUOUS DIALOGUE'

"Stability and security can only be established through continuous dialogue and cooperation between the regional countries," Shamkhani said, according to state TV.

"Improving economic, trade and investment ties are the main priorities of Iran's foreign policy."

Shamkhani added that joint efforts were needed to "end some of the military and security crises in the region...Dialogue should replace military approaches to resolve disputes".

Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbours want an end to Tehran’s push for dominance in the region, where it competes with main rival Saudi Arabia for influence from Syria and Iraq to Yemen and Bahrain.

Taking a hawkish stance on Iran, the UAE swiftly backed the decision in 2018 of then-U.S. President Donald Trump to ditch world powers' nuclear deal with Iran. But in 2019, the UAE began engaging with Tehran's clerical rulers following attacks on tankers off Gulf waters and on Saudi energy infrastructure.

The region's main Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia began direct talks with Shi'ite Muslim Iran in April, with Riyadh describing the talks as "cordial" but largely exploratory.

"Developing warm and brotherly relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is one of the UAE's priorities," Sheikh Tahnoon said during his meeting with Shamkhani, according to Iranian media.

Analysts said Tehran couldill-afford to lose Dubai as a trade route, particularly since U.S. sanctions have drastically reduced its oil exports and made doing international business increasingly complicated.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said in a tweet on Monday that Sheikh Tahnoon's visit to Tehran "comes as a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen bridges of communication and cooperation in the region which would serve the national interest".

Additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Nick Macfie and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandstar.com

Israeli PM Bennett Makes Official Visit to UAE

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in Abu Dhabi to meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is the first known visit to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli prime minister. The issue of Iran's nuclear program is expected to be high on the agenda.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Analysis-Stuck in the Middle? UAE Walks Tightrope Between U.S, Israel and Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is walking a diplomatic high wire between superpower ally Washington, new friend Israel and old adversary Iran as it seeks to avoid a costly regional conflict that could torpedo its trade and tourism ambitions. Abu Dhabi hosts Israel's prime minister this week and...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Gargash
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
tucsonpost.com

Iran responds to Israeli drill rumors

A military official in Tehran has warned that aggressors will pay a ?heavy price? in response to numerous reports that Israel was seeking US help, or at least approval, in preparingpotential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Since talks resumed last week aimed at breathing new life into the nuclear pact...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Iran Says Israel Hacked IAEA Cameras in Atomic Facility

Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, on Friday said that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) equipment inside the nuclear facility in Karaj, a satellite city of Tehran, had been hacked before the attack there last summer (Massive Fire Burns Factory Warehouses in Karaj, Iran, Near Site of Targeted Centrifuge Factory).
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett to visit UAE to discuss deepening ties

Naftali Bennett is to make the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates since the two countries established diplomatic ties last year. Bennett will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, on Monday to discuss “deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues,” Bennett’s office said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#U S Sanctions#Iranian#Western#Saudi#Irna
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the world's richest nations held a two-day meeting in Liverpool, northwest England, seeking to present a strong, united front against global threats. On Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, from G7 host Britain, said resumed talks in Vienna were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution". "There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," she told a news conference.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Iraq’s chamber of horrors: An encounter with Saddam’s former chief scientific adviser

When I ask Dr Hossein Shahristani what he thinks of Saddam Hussein, he recalls at once the day in 1979 when the Iraqi dictator marched into the offices of the Atomic Energy Organisation in Baghdad. When Saddam ordered his scientists to start work on nuclear weapons, Shahristani – who was Saddam’s chief scientific adviser – protested that this would violate Iraq’s signature on the Non Proliferation Treaty.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
US News and World Report

U.S. Officials to Discuss Tightening Iran Sanctions Compliance on UAE Trip

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States will send a senior government delegation to the United Arab Emirates next week to meet with banks over concerns about Iran sanctions compliance, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday, as nuclear talks with Iran stall. The move suggests Washington is looking to crank up...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

One year on, Iranian dissident's execution rattles exiles

One year after dissident Ruhollah Zam was executed in Iran after apparently being lured from France, his hanging strikes fear into Iranian opposition exiles over the reach of the Islamic Republic.  "The kidnapping and subsequent killing of Ruhollah Zam fits a decades-long pattern of intimidation, extrajudicial killings and abductions of dissidents by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s agents," said Roya Boroumand, executive director of the US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center.
ADVOCACY
yourbigsky.com

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with Iran’s hard-line president in Tehran, a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel delays major settlement plan for East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An Israeli state planning committee on Monday delayed granting further approval of a major settlement project in East Jerusalem that has drawn U.S. and Palestinian concern. The proposal that envisages building up to 9,000 homes for Jewish settlers, a move that would cement more occupied...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy