On Sunday night's nearly one-full hour episode of Dexter: New Blood, fans got a treat from series star Michael C. Hall during the end credits of the show's fifth offering of the season, "Runaway." After the chock-full of surprises episode, which included an original series cameo from one of the show's major characters and ended on a major twist teasing more to come, the ending cut to credits featuring the song "Ketamine" written and sung by Hall with his band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, an avant-garde supergroup (Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen) drawing on influence from the glam, experimental and ambient music of David Bowie, '80s new wave dance, and contemporary electronica.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO