ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Top 10 trending phones of week 48

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

A74 from Oppo is perfect phone for the money. Fast , fluent, nice design. eye candy and not a ... Perfect...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
gsmarena.com

Another One UI 4.0 beta arrives for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 entered the beta testing program for One UI 4.0 on top of Android 12 a couple of weeks ago and the company is already pushing a third version of the software. As one would expect the new release is aimed at fixing existing issues rather than introducing new features.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Top 10 most popular reviews of 2021: Q1

S21 ultra comments= 370 poco x3 pro comments= 289 galaxy a52 ... Yeah, nothing new there. The desperate Sony sales people busy spamming the internet as they don't have any clients to sell to. Same as it's always been. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. KZK. From those collection of reviews, it's...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#A74
gsmarena.com

Realme RMX3310's specs and design revealed in TENAA certification listing

Realme is expected to launch new smartphones soon, including the flagship GT 2 Pro and the 9i. The company hasn't divulged much about these yet, but a new Realme smartphone bearing model designation RMX3310 has been TENAA certified, revealing design and specs in the process. The Realme RMX3310 is powered...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo teases retractable rear camera ahead of Inno Day 2021

With Oppo’s Inno Day 2021 coming up on December 14 we are bound to see some exciting new tech. Last year we saw the brand’s rollable concept smartphone and this year Oppo is teasing a self-developed retractable rear camera module. The actual sensor is a 1/1.56-inch imager with a 50mm...
CELL PHONES
pocketgamer.com

Mobile Charts: Top 10 free Android games for phones and tablets

There are so many free Android games coming out every single month that you might be finding it a bit hard to get started gaming with your new mobile phone. Not only are there so many different games, but they also come in a variety of forms: Premium, Free to Play, Freemium, Demo and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

Gorgeous iPhone wallpapers give your phone a magical look

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? iPhone wallpaper Years ago, a smartphone user discovered an interesting glitch in Apple’s iOS software. By creating an iPhone wallpaper that was just one pixel in size, an iPhone would stretch it to cover the entire screen and some interesting effects would be displayed as a result. Namely, the dock and folder backgrounds would completely disappear, giving the iPhone a cool minimalistic look. It just so happened that this discovery was made all the way back in 2016, which is when Apple released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colors confirmed, India will be in the first wave

India will be in the first wave of countries when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launches in January. The device is reportedly shipping with both a Snapdragon 888 and an Exynos 2100, depending on the market, India will likely get the Exynos variant. European markets are also expected to get...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

OnePlus Red Cable Club loyalty program launched in Europe

Nearly two years after its debut in India, OnePlus has launched its Red Cable Club program in Europe. The online loyalty program offers exclusive benefits to OnePlus users like discounts on phones, accessories and free shipping on products. It’s free to join for all current and past OnePlus users. Members get points each time they purchase OnePlus products via the official site or when they take part in activities across OnePlus platforms. Acquiring more points helps you level up between the different tiers and in turn more disounts.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo teases new NPU and smart AR glasses

Anonymous, 10 hours agoThat would be amazing except for the imagination gpu.Yup imagination CXT is a mobile GPU IP that can be scaled upto HPC and it also comes with dedicated Raytracing cores.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Marketing images of the Google Pixel Watch leak

Wear OS shot up in popularity after Samsung dropped its in-house platform in favor of Google’s software. But Google will still make a Pixel Watch, right? Apparently it tried, it was supposed to launch at the Pixel 6 event, but the chip shortage pushed back the release to early 2022. After years of waiting, a few more months doesn’t seem like much.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series to come with punch-hole displays

While Apple is dealing with supply chain constraints with its current iPhone lineup, Korean news outlet TheElec reports that next year’s Pro models will bring 48MP punch-hole selfie cameras. The 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to use LG Display LTPO 120Hz OLED panels and will be the only models to sport the new look.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Our battery life champions Buyer’s Guide video for the 2021 Holiday season

The year is wrapping up and right in time for the holidays, we’ve gathered the best smartphones for those that value battery life. We keep a list of devices that gets regularly updated, but now Angie has taken it to YouTube to present the best phones from all price categories that excel in terms of battery life.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

YouTube app gains listening controls

You can subscribe to channels without needing a google account. Even though it uses scarapper and wrapper like NewPipe it's so close to native YouTube experience. No need to pay for premium when you have newpipe. Subscription without account, no ads, downl... I'm used to Vanced, but just tried it,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy