ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

5915 MOUNTAIN HILL RD, Danville, VA 24586

GoDanRiver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 + AC, 10 minutes to VIR, perfect for...

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Real Estate
Danville, VA
Business
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOXBusiness

Starbucks store in Buffalo votes to unionize

Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo voted 19 to 8 in favor of joining Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. A second Buffalo store on Camp Road voted to reject unionization by a vote of 12 to 8, while a...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Race Car#Vir#Rv#Ac
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

New Zealand bans smoking

New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking – a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new law the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy