Connect RVA: What's Happening

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — SantaCon is back in New York City this year. Santa Clauses flocked to Times Square on Saturday morning to kick off the event. From a Santa giving out free hugs and elbow bumps to the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, people with all kinds of costumes were in the crowd to welcome back the annual bar crawl. “After such a year inside, I’m going to every crawl, every event, I don’t care. I’m getting dressed up for everything,” said a woman dressed up as Cindy Lou Who. The New York holiday staple is making its comeback with COVID cases...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO