Connect RVA: What's Happening

Hospice of Petaluma’s annual Light Up a Life ceremony returns to Walnut Park (Corner of D Street and Petaluma Boulevard) on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-7 p.m. Hosted by St. Joseph Health Hospice Services’ Hospice of Petaluma, Light Up a Life is a beloved local community gathering to celebrate the lives of those we have loved and lost. Visit SonomaCountyHospice.org.
The Bruce’s Breakfast with Santa and the Nadine Anderson Santa Workshop have been modified into Donuts & Selfies with Santa that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until noon inside BBQ 52 at 125 S. Main St. Stop by Smokehouse 52 BBQ to grab a selfie...
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park.
(credit: CBS)
Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks.
While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed.
“We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley.
The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
The Lafayette Art Association will launch its Christmas market of fine arts and crafts Saturday. The event will take place at The Gallery on E. St. Mary Street in the heart of the oil center where one-of-a-kind artworks including painting, photography, jewelry and more will be sold.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — SantaCon is back in New York City this year.
Santa Clauses flocked to Times Square on Saturday morning to kick off the event.
From a Santa giving out free hugs and elbow bumps to the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, people with all kinds of costumes were in the crowd to welcome back the annual bar crawl.
“After such a year inside, I’m going to every crawl, every event, I don’t care. I’m getting dressed up for everything,” said a woman dressed up as Cindy Lou Who.
The New York holiday staple is making its comeback with COVID cases...
Saturday at 7pm. This year is the 25th anniversary and the theme is Silver Bells. Downtown Sarasota will be filled with lighted floats, marching bands, and of course Santa Claus! BE PREPARED! Roads will be closed, More info here: https://sarasotaholidayparade.com/parade-street-closure-info/…. ST ARMAND'S NIGHT OF LIGHTS: Friday night is the Annual...
It’s that time of the year when people begin to reflect on their wins and losses and what’s most important to them. It’s also time for outings and events centered around the holidays. So if you love the festive season, you’re in luck. There’s no shortage of events to celebrate...
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex. Two WWII vets follow a duo of singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge. Based on the timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features numerous Irving Berlin songs. This will be recurring on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Shreveport Little Theatre. Tickets are $30. Time is from 7:30 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets and for more info.
