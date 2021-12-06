Laura Wandel on the World of Preparation That Went Into “Playground”

It was during what someone on her post-production team called “the longest dubbing session in Argentina film history” on her 2014 feature debut “Death in Buenos Aires” that Natalia Meta began having thoughts about her follow-up. She had the good fortune of landing the great Demián Bichir to play her lead in the wily crime drama, but the actor’s busy schedule prevented him from spending enough time before the shoot to properly practice an Argentinian accent and the two agreed that they could easily redub the dialogue in post-production, though again, as work on “The Hateful Eight” and his series “The Bridge” interfered, any additional time he could give to the project was in drips and drabs from across the Atlantic. The drawn-out process gave Meta time to fiddle around with sound in ways she never had before and also to read “El mal menor,” a novella by C.E. Feiling that had been recommended to her.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO