Natalia Meta on Sneaking Into Your Soul with “The Intruder”

Daniel (Antonio Saboia) is in a desperate place at the start of “Deserto Particular (Private Desert),” but director Aly Muritiba doesn’t let on immediately how hopeless it is. Taking care of his ailing father, he and his sister are prone to arguments over responsibility when there’s little appreciation for the sacrifice that either has had to make and to make matters worse, Daniel has been reduced to working security odd jobs after being suspended from the local police force, subject to an investigation that has attracted the attention of local TV stations regarding an incident with a trainee that was regrettable no matter what conclusion is come to. His judgment may not be the best when he can be seen passing the time by taking nudes of himself and texting them to Sara, someone he’s met online yet never in person, yet in the promise that there is someone out there that could love him, warts and all, he is able to take refuge from the rest of his life that becomes more and more disappointing by the day.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO