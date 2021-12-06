ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ is a deliciously creepy neo-noir thriller grounded by a powerhouse performance from Bradley Cooper

By Jami Philbrick
AOL Moviefone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe master of macabre delivers another visually stunning yet disturbing movie with several superb performances and many unexpected twists and turns. Opening in theaters on December 17th is the new neo-noir thriller from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro entitled ‘Nightmare Alley,’ which is based on the novel of the same...

Collider

'Nightmare Alley' Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know About Guillermo Del Toro's New Movie

Most people who watch a lot of movies know or have at least heard of Guillermo del Toro. The esteemed, Academy Award-winning director began his life and career in his home of Mexico, quickly making a name for himself through his skill at filmmaking. Early on in his career, del Toro jumped back and forth between dark and complex Spanish-language films like Cronos, The Devil's Backbone, and arguably his most acclaimed film, Pan's Labyrinth, and sci-fi and comic book English-language films for Hollywood. No matter the subject matter, language, or stars of his movies, del Toro's work is always outstanding.
MOVIES
IGN

Nightmare Alley Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which will debut in theaters on Dec. 17. How does a horror maestro and king of the macabre shift from a longtime supernatural stint to a film solely rooted in reality? Pretty damn easily, it turns out. Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley — his first film since his Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water — delivers as a meaty neo-noir, even if his usual spectacle isn’t as present as some may expect.
MOVIES
Deadline

Rupert Grint Joins Ensemble Of Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has been set to star in Netflix’s anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. He joins a cast that includes Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché and Peter Weller. Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali will write and direct single episodes of the series, which Del Toro will exec produce and act as co-showrunner. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of live-action stories that Netflix says is meant to challenge our traditional notions...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Nightmare Alley’ Social Reactions Call It a Superb Noir From Guillermo del Toro, Praise Cate Blanchett's Femme Fatale

It's been four years since Guillermo del Toro released his last film, 2017’s The Shape of Water, which was nominated for thirteen Academy Awards and won four, including Best Director for del Toro and Best Picture. His follow-up, Nightmare Alley, comes out on December 17, but with the film finally being screened for critics, the first reactions are starting to come in.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Nightmare Alley (2021)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, David Strathairn, Holt McCallany, Mark Povinelli, Jim Beaver, Romina Power, Paul Anderson, Clifton Collins Jr., David Hewlett, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Drew Nelson, Troy James, Dian Bachar, Linden Porco, and Tim Blake Nelson.
MOVIES
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Bradley Cooper + Costars Attend Nightmare Alley Premiere at Lincoln Center

The stars were out at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday night for the premiere of Nightmare Alley. Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro was on hand along with the movie’s stars – Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn, Laura Jean Choroseticki, and Tim Blake Nelson. Nightmare Alley...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Nightmare Alley’ Bites Off More Chicken Heads Than It Can Chew, but Guillermo del Toro’s Noir Is Too Luscious for Oscars to Ignore

There are two movies within Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley.” One makes eight-time nominee Bradley Cooper a long overdue Oscar winner. The other would add another statue to the shelf of visionary director Guillermo del Toro. Depending on which one entices an Academy voter, they could fall for one, both or neither of the options. The darkly complex and gruesome outing may prove to be more difficult for some conservative movie-goers to take in. At minimum, the race for best production design may have just ended tonight.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Top 10 Film Noir Inspirations For ‘Nightmare Alley’

Guillermo del Toro knows more about movies than most of us could ever learn in our lifetimes. Whenever I’ve seen him speak, or been lucky enough to interview him, I’m endlessly amazed at his ability to go down a deep rabbit hole of knowledge on any subject ranging from Orson Wells to why he loves Hayao Miyazaki. But the thing about del Toro is it’s not just his ability to talk about so many people and films; it’s the way you can feel his sincere passion and boundless enthusiasm as he’s talking, and you know he’s speaking from his heart.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Nightmare Alley’: Guillermo del Toro’s Highly-Stylized Film Noir Lacks Realism and Substance [Review]

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” screened for press last night. This is not a crowd-pleaser by any stretch of the imagination. Bradley Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle is despicable in his attempt to climb to the top by any means necessary. There are no likable characters aside from Rooney Mara’s Molly, who is at first Cooper’s love interest and accomplice in the swindle, only to eventually grow a pair of morals and defy his authority.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Guillermo del Toro Has a Black and White Cut of NIGHTMARE ALLEY and He Hopes Fans Get To See It

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley looks like it’s going to be a great flick and one of the main things the filmmaker wanted to do with the film is capture the essence and tone of the way movies were made back in the 1930 and 1940s. He says he wanted to make it the “modern equivalent of the movies that people complain they don’t do anymore.” There’s a great featurette that you should watch for the film if you haven’t already.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” Collects a Cast!

Episode directors for the series will include Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), and David Prior (The Empty Man). Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” is a collection of live-action stories that Netflix says “is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.”. “From macabre to...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Moviefone

Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix gives another outstanding performance in writer and director Mike Mills’ brilliant ‘C’mon C’mon’

The Academy Award-winning actor gives a strong and very personal performance in the heart-warming new film from the writer and director of ‘Beginners.’. Currently playing in theaters is the new comedy-drama ‘C’mon C’mon’ from writer and director Mike Mills (‘Beginners’). Shot in black-and-white, the film stars Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix (‘Joker’) as a documentary journalist who agrees to take care of his estranged sister’s son while she helps her ex-husband, who is battling mental illness. In addition to Phoenix, the film also stars Gabby Hoffman (‘Field of Dreams’), Scott McNairy (‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’), and newcomer Woody Norman. The result is a sweet and emotional film, beautifully directed by Mike Mills, and featuring a quiet but strong performance from Joaquin Phoenix.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

“Nightmare Alley” Press Nightmare as Stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett MIA, Director Del Toro Combined Into Group Q&A

Today’s virtual press junket for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” turned into a nightmare. Both stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett are completely MIA and not participating. Cooper was never on the docket, Blanchett was. But she was up at 3:30 this morning and Zoomed in from London for the Q&A after the premiere at Alice Tully Hall, so she’s probably sleeping now. Still, it’s kind of crazy that the film’s two big stars aren’t doing press.
MOVIES

