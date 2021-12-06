Movie Review: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ is a deliciously creepy neo-noir thriller grounded by a powerhouse performance from Bradley Cooper
The master of macabre delivers another visually stunning yet disturbing movie with several superb performances and many unexpected twists and turns. Opening in theaters on December 17th is the new neo-noir thriller from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro entitled ‘Nightmare Alley,’ which is based on the novel of the same...www.moviefone.com
Comments / 0