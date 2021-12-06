ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 UK stock - live: BT sends VIP codes and Argos could restock later this week – what to know

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT but has sold out at PlayStation Direct . It could restock at Argos , AO , Very and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony ’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

November was an incredibly slow month for PS5 restocks, with the console only appearing at John Lewis & Partners , Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation improved though, and we saw restocks at Very , AO , Argos , Asda , Littlewoods, PS Direct and Game . Let’s just hope the momentum continues through December as we fly towards Christmas. We’ve already seen restocks at Smyths Toys , Currys , PlayStation Direct and ShopTo .

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tesco#Stock#Vip#Bt#John Lewis Partners#Asda Littlewoods#Ps Direct And Game#Smyths Toys#Nintendo Switch#Argos Scan Game
Engadget

Hurry: This Samsung Galaxy tablet is just $99 today!

Still on the hunt for great gifts? Don't sweat it! We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to bring you deep discounts on all the hot deals every day in November. These items are designed to make life easier and everyone can certainly appreciate that these days!
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony PlayStation Direct stock going live today, here's when

Update 2: All Sony stock appears to have sold out already. It was a shockingly low supply, all being bought up within a few minutes. After what turned out to be a disappointing supply, there's still hope for another drop from Sony this week. For all other upcoming drops, the official T3 PS5 restock tracker will be your next best point of call.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a console this weekend

Getting in on a PS5 restock this time of year can be messy and frustrating, especially if you've tried a few times and still haven't gotten your hands on a console. The good news is these PS5 restocks have been increasing in frequency -- in fact, there have been multiple massive restocks over the last week, and it's likely we will see more soon. Here are a few quick tips:
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Latest Update: Check Stock At Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, And More

Even though the PS5 has been on the market for more than a year, the console remains exceedingly scarce. You've never been able to walk in a store and find one on shelves, and online stock is almost always sold out. With the holiday season upon us, demand for the PS5 will only go up as it gets added to a flurry of wishlists. It may be quite difficult to find a PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays, but it won't be impossible. To help you out, we've rounded up all of the retailer listings for the PS5 and PS5 Digital in one place. Each time a restock is announced or randomly pops up, we'll update this article.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Restock news from Game, Smyths, Currys and more

The Series X is now over 12 months old and the next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place since its launch. But, despite its apparent success, the console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on an Xbox.The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Cyber Monday gaming deals live: last chance sales plus Nintendo Switch and PS5 restocks

All the Cyber Monday gaming deals about to run off the shelves: minute-by-minute. We're into the last round of Cyber Monday gaming deals now, which means there's just one day left to grab some record low prices on the latest games and accessories. From Nintendo Switch deals to PS5 restock chances, there's still plenty up for grabs but it is crunch time. We're bringing you all the offers that look set to run out of stock soon so that you don't miss any of the gold on the shelves today.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: Check Cyber Monday Stock

While we saw some PS5 restocks throughout Black Friday week and into Cyber Monday, not every retailer had the console in stock. Walmart had a trio of restocks (the latest being today), while GameStop and Amazon both had restocks of their own. Nowadays, most of the restocks we see are limited to paid subscribers (Walmart+, Amazon Prime, Tech Unlocked, PowerUp Rewards Pro, etc.). It remains to be seen if we'll see more PS5 restocks throughout the week, but it's a safe bet that from now until the holidays are over (and probably longer), the PS5 will remain difficult to purchase. Restocks tend to sell out in minutes (sometimes seconds), and often times they go live with little or no advanced warning.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Cyber Monday PS5 live blog: restocks, games and accessories

We're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals right here, right now. If you're on the lookout for the Cyber Monday PS5 deals, then you're in the right place. Cyber Monday may not take place officially until tomorrow (November 29) but we're already seeing some fantastic Cyber Monday deals on PS4 and PS5 games, accessories, headsets and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Fortunately for you, we'll be liveblogging the top deals we come across right here for the next 48 hours or so - so if there's a great PS5 deal to be had, you'll know about it first.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

UK pre-market stocks update – Omicron, BT, AstraZeneca, AJ Bell, Hammerson, Amigo

Investing.com – At 07:30GMT, FTSE 100 futures are trading higher by 1.7% at 7,139. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3326, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8454. The US Dollar Index is up 0.2%. Today’s calendar highlights include UK Mortgage Approvals, Eurozone Consumer Confidence, German CPI, Canadian IPPI, US Pending...
ECONOMY
laptopmag.com

PS5 restock is now live at Walmart — last chance Cyber Monday offer

PS5 Cyber Monday deals are coming in by the truckload, but if you're still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, Walmart has confirmed a PS5 restock is happening right now. Kicking off at 12pm ET today, this will probably be one of your best and chances to pick one up on Cyber Monday 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS5 UK Restock: GAME, Argos and Amazon PlayStation 5 Stock Updates

The final PS5 replenishment for November has been revealed and more PlayStation 5 stock is expected in December 2021 from retailers such as Argos, Amazon and Currys. Sony has been busy offering new consoles through the PlayStation Direct website for the past month. And while more is expected from the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Will PS5 Be Available For Christmas 2021? December restock news

When is the next PS5 December restock? Christmas is coming, and players undoubtedly want to get their hands on the latest PlayStation console. It’s in notoriously short supply, only dropping in small quantities at unpredictable times. Nonetheless, if you’re looking to get a PS5 this Christmas and want to know where to look, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled all the December restock news, so you can snag yourself a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Target set for biggest stock drop of 2021 this week

It's been a good week for PlayStation 5 restocks across the US, and it's about to get even better. A new Target restock is scheduled to take place later this week with a reliable PS5 tracker believing it to be the biggest one from the store this year. Consumers have...
VIDEO GAMES
