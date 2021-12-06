PS5 UK stock - live: BT sends VIP codes and Argos could restock later this week – what to know

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at BT but has sold out at PlayStation Direct . It could restock at Argos , AO , Very and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony ’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

November was an incredibly slow month for PS5 restocks, with the console only appearing at John Lewis & Partners , Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation improved though, and we saw restocks at Very , AO , Argos , Asda , Littlewoods, PS Direct and Game . Let’s just hope the momentum continues through December as we fly towards Christmas. We’ve already seen restocks at Smyths Toys , Currys , PlayStation Direct and ShopTo .

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

