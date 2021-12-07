ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next before Christmas?

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhtLy_0dF4R0xA00

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Currys . Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of the newest Xbox, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. So, knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Might Have Consoles In Stock Today

If you signed up for PS5 restock alerts at PS Direct, make sure to check your email today. PlayStation Direct sent another batch of invites to purchase the PS5. The latest invite-only PS Direct restock will be available at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. After the invite-only round is over, there's a chance a public queue will go live. PS Direct has done this in the past, following up a private restock with a public one at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Christmas#Currys#Xbox Series S#John Lewis Partners#Asda
T3.com

Walmart PS5 console drop confirmed this week

This week is all about the restocks as Walmart confirmed today that it will release more PlayStation 5 consoles at 12pm ET on Wednesday, December 8. As was the case on Cyber Monday, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale. In previous weeks we've...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Tips for scoring a console before Christmas

Don't give up, you haven't missed your chance to get a PS5 before the holidays. It's been a big week for PS5 restocks, with options to buy a console happening almost every day so far this week. There's no public restock announced for today, but that doesn't mean there won't be something to surprise us. We'll keep this page up to date with the latest information on any restocks that are scheduled (or even rumored), as well as our best tricks to help you actually snag one when they're available. Here are some of our best tips:
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
techeblog.com

What the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim Video Game Consoles Could Look Like

It’s only a matter of time until Sony releases a Pro and / or Slim version of the PlayStation 5 console, but for those who can’t wait, industrial designer Jermaine Smit provides us with some photorealistic renders. The PlayStation 5 Pro Black Edition boasts two LED lighting strips and has a been finished in a matte material to give it a sleek look, while a matching DualSense controller completes the console. Read more for a short video, additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock Today -- Walmart Has Consoles and Xbox Series X for Plus Members

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Get five years of PlayStation Plus for a record-low price

Need a gift for the gamer in your life? Or perhaps you’d like to treat yourself to a little escape?. Whether you’re a diehard PlayStation fan or not, you’re going to want to check out PlayStation Plus. It truly takes gaming on PlayStation to the next level, and right now you can take advantage of an insane stacking deal and ensure you or a loved one get to keep playing for five years straight thanks to the PlayStation Plus: 5-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series S beats Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch as best-selling console across Black Friday

Xbox Series S is reportedly the best-selling console over Black Friday, beating out the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. As first reported by Business Insider, the Adobe Digital Economy Index claims to have analyzed over 1 trillion visits to retail sites and surveyed over 1,000 customers about their buying habits over the Black Friday period last week. This extensive research has apparently indicated that the Xbox Series S has emerged the winner over the last few days of deals.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Game restock sells out again – here’s who could drop next

UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at Game again. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly.November started incredibly slowly, with PS5 restocks only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.The situation has since improved though and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Series X, PS5 Stock Might Be Available At Walmart Gamer Drop Sale

Walmart is hosting a massive gaming-centric sale in just over a week's time, giving you another chance to grab some consoles, games, and accessories for less if you missed out on Black Friday. The catch here, however, is that Walmart's Gamer Drop is set to be an in-store event only,...
FIFA
d1softballnews.com

PlayStation Store also cuts the price of PlayStation Plus

Gamers who intend to renew their subscriptions to PlayStation Plus they are always zealous and looking forward to discovering discounts that will allow them to save. So, during Black Friday we reported that on Amazon you can get your hands on the annual subscription at an extremely reduced price, as explained in this news.
VIDEO GAMES
AOL Corp

Psst: We hear Walmart is restocking the Sony PlayStation 5...but only for Walmart+ members

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Big news! We hear that Walmart will be restocking the Sony PlayStation 5 — that's the standard disc edition going for $499. So keep refreshing the page until you can add to cart! There are two things to know, however. The first is that it's available exclusively to Walmart+ members.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

377K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy