Amber Heather, 32, of 715 W. Third St., has been charged with two counts each of delivery of a controlled substance and illegal use of a cellphone for selling methamphetamines to informants on July 8 and again July 21 in the city, investigators with the county’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit alleged in court papers. The first sale occurred in the 700 block of West Third Street while the other was at West Third and Grier streets, police said. Initially jailed, she is now free on $50,000 bail.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO