Apple won an appeal to delay an order that would allow developers to avoid its App Store commission while the company continues the appeal process. Epic sued Apple in an effort to break up the Apple ecosystem and force the company to allow third-party stores, as well as payment systems, on iOS/iPadOS. Epic claimed Apple was an abusive monopoly, and should be treated accordingly. Ultimately, Epic lost nine out of its 10 claims. The only point Epic won was the judge ruling that Apple must allow developers to include in-app links to outside payment options.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO