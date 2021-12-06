ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google’s Mail-In Pixel Repair Service Accused of Hacking Accounts

WebProNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA best-selling author has accused Google’s mail-in Pixel repair service of hacking her accounts and trying to find sensitive photos. Jane McGonigal is a New York Times bestselling author who sent her Pixel 5a to Google for repair. Although she couldn’t factory reset the phone, due to it not turning on,...

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Mcgonigal
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Drive#Google Photos#New York Times#Gmail
Hot Hardware

AWS Outage Cripples Parts Of The Internet As Amazon Scrambles To Fix Root Cause

If you're an old fogey who doesn't use cloud storage (like this HotHardware writer), you may not realize how much of the internet depends on the companies that provide those services. Servers owned by large cloud service providers—such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Baidu—are the backbone of the World Wide Web these days, with thousands upon thousands of sites and services utterly dependent on these companies.
INTERNET
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a is not been officially announced yet. The specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The smartphone comes with 6.2 inches AMOLED display size and it features IP68 dust/water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 mins). The smartphone supports Nano-SIM and/or eSIM. The rear camera consists of a...
CELL PHONES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Google Warns Crypto Miners Are Hacking Cloud Accounts

Google said 86% of 50 recently compromised Google Cloud accounts were used to perform cryptocurrency mining. Cryptocurrency mining is a for-profit activity that often requires large amounts of computing power, which Google Cloud customers can access at a cost. "Malicious actors were observed performing cryptocurrency mining within compromised Cloud instances,"...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Google’s December feature drop for Pixel phones is rolling out now

The internet treats even the most minor Apple software update rollouts like headline-worthy events. The same can’t be said of updates for most Android devices, but that won’t stop Google from trying. On Monday, Google announced the latest Feature Drop for its line of Pixel phones. These quarterly updates often...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Google's Pixel 6 powerhouse scores a 50 percent Black Friday discount (no trade-in)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Black Friday 2021 madness is officially underway, and believe it or not, two of the greatest deals on two very different phones come from AT&T (of all carriers). If you're reluctant to go for a two year-old handset... at the insanely low price of $36 with no trade-in needed, you may want to consider a much younger device with stock Android 12 pre-loaded.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

Google AdWords Account Audit

It is simply the most powerful paid advertising platform for search online. With over 91% of the search engine market share, Google is without a doubt, the indisputable champion of all time. As a result, it’s only normal that every company on earth wants a piece of the action on...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy