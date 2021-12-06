ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scene’s Best Albums of 2021

By Claire Lyons
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, the cultured denizens of The Observer’s culture section come together to rank the best albums of the year. The process is long and tiring, involving a complicated Excel spreadsheet (the formulas for which we barely comprehend). Often, there are casualties — this year, there were several. Right...

theyoungfolks.com

“30” review: Adele’s best album to date fufills her powerhouse potential

When Adele unleashed her latest single, and the first from her new album, “Easy on Me”, upon the pandemic-stricken world in October this year, it was easy to roll your eyes and be cynical, to shrug it off as just another Adele-by-numbers piano ballad in the mould of “Someone Like You” or “Hello”. But those of us who rolled our eyes were wrong, and should have been rolling our ears in the deep instead. Because multiple listens revealed that “Easy on Me” was a deep listening experience, and that it contained a much richer singing tone than ever before from Adele. There’s a palpable sense in the song that she has far more control over the long drawn-out notes that are her trademark, swooping up and down and flitting delicately about over each “easy” with the joy and life of a young bird that’s just learnt to fly.
MUSIC
thegazette.com

2021 holiday album reviews: Best and worst of season’s new song collections

It’s been a particularly prolific year for holiday albums — so much so that I’ll just stop the introduction here to save space and get right to reviewing the albums themselves. Tree toppers. Kelly Clarkson: “When Christmas Comes Around ...” — Clarkson’s second holiday album opens with a real show...
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

The Best Albums Recorded at Carnegie Hall

At some point in the last century-and-a-half, some wiseacre wrote the best bon mot that’s ever been coined in relation to a performance venue when they answered the question “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” with one word: “Practice.” That one-liner symbolizes the importance of Carnegie Hall, a venue in midtown Manhattan commissioned by the steel magnate Andrew Carnegie to house orchestras he was fond of, in the American imagination. You didn’t get to play Carnegie because you were famous, or because your audience demanded it: You could only play Carnegie Hall if you were good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double-Album’ On Pace To Finish As Best-Selling Album Of 2021

It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Morgan Wallen. From being one of the top faces in mainstream country music at the start of the year, to hitting rock bottom with his racial slur incident back in February, to breaking record sales for his Dangerous double-album, being dropped from country radio and banned from awards shows, and now, he’s back to touring, where he’s selling out multiple nights in a row at arenas across the country.
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan Picks Favorite Album, Song, Movie

Revolver has teamed with Cattle Decapitation on a limited-edition "Streptococci" vinyl variant of their 2000 sophomore album Homovore on "opaque red, pink and bone white splatter" wax. Only 300 were made — get yours before they're gone!. 2021 has, without a doubt, been one of the most memorable years in...
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Anthrax's Charlie Benante Picks Favorite Album, Song, TV of Year

Get Anthrax vinyl and merch — including an exclusive Revolver Spring Issue bundle featuring a limited-edition Anthrax shirt with original Charlie Benante artwork — at Revolver's store. 2021 has, without a doubt, been one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible elephant in the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Alicia Keys' 'Keys' album returns her to her piano homebase

Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation.That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach for the classically trained pianist that heavily emphasizes the instrument that catapulted her into superstardom.“I think it takes time to just feel good, have your confidence to learn, to grow, to have something to even share,” said the songstress, whose album arrived on Friday. “I just didn’t feel comfortable...
MUSIC
Variety

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
MUSIC
theundefeated.com

Best albums of 2021: Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Heaux Tales’

The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales could’ve easily been drowned out. For one, it dropped 48 hours after the U.S. Capitol insurrection in Washington, and quite frankly, that’s where much of the discussion in and around America lived in the moment. The world wasn’t purposely conspiring against the Philadelphia native. But it damn sure wasn’t doing her any favors, either.
MUSIC
Variety

The Late Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Has Doom, Death and Duets With BTS’ Suga and Justin Bieber: Album Review

Sandwiched between Dec. 9’s inaugural Juice WRLD Day in Chicago and the premiere on the 16th of HBO Max’s “Into the Abyss” documentary, the next chapter in Juice WRLD’s melancholy story unfurls mirthlessly, but melodically, with “Fighting Demons.” As far as a packed, posthumous promotional schedule goes, this December is further proof that it’s Juice’s WRLD, even if the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker isn’t here to live in it. What the emo-inspired rapper-crooner would have thought of this collection, which includes laconic leftover freestyles and unused vocal tracks rewound to fit fresh beats, is a mystery. As far as posthumously released albums...
MUSIC
Variety

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nocleansinging.com

LISTMANIA 2021: STEREOGUM’S LIST OF “THE 10 BEST METAL ALBUMS OF 2021”

Stereogum easily qualifies as one of the “big platform” web sites whose year-end lists of metal we perennially include in our LISTMANIA series. Of course, the site appeals to an audience of music fans much larger than devoted metalheads, but its staff includes a talented and tasteful group of metal writers who among other things are responsible for the site’s monthly “The Black Market” column, which has been a great source of discovery for extreme music for nine years running now.
MUSIC

