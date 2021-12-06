Scene’s Best Albums of 2021

When Adele unleashed her latest single, and the first from her new album, “Easy on Me”, upon the pandemic-stricken world in October this year, it was easy to roll your eyes and be cynical, to shrug it off as just another Adele-by-numbers piano ballad in the mould of “Someone Like You” or “Hello”. But those of us who rolled our eyes were wrong, and should have been rolling our ears in the deep instead. Because multiple listens revealed that “Easy on Me” was a deep listening experience, and that it contained a much richer singing tone than ever before from Adele. There’s a palpable sense in the song that she has far more control over the long drawn-out notes that are her trademark, swooping up and down and flitting delicately about over each “easy” with the joy and life of a young bird that’s just learnt to fly.

