In most of colonial New England, Christmas wasn't the most popular holiday. Boston Divine Cotton Mather wrote in 1712 that the "Feast of Christ's Nativity is spent in Reveling, Dicing, Carding, Masking, and in all Licentious Liberty ...by Mad Mirth, by long eating, by hard Drinking, by lewd Gaming, and by rude Reveling. . . " Christmas celebrations were frowned on, and caroling was condemned. But the town of Marblehead carried on, known for particularly notorious celebrations, despite officials' best efforts to quash Christmas observances throughout the colony.

14 DAYS AGO