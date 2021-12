In the time between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays I always get nostalgic. Looking back, I remember the times of family togetherness. There was always good cooking including but not limited to cheese balls and pumpkin pies, gingerbread and pfeffernusse cookies, mustard pretzel dip, turkey and ham and all of the trimmings! Like a time-machine, these flavors and smells always transport me back in to what I perceive as the good old days. I never seem to remember to remember those things that made those times bad and hectic — all the stress that went into preparing and planning those meals and gathering. I only remember the outcome — the full plate and stomach.

