'Stop saying junkie' plea to end addiction stigma

The question central to the analysis of any set of policies is “compared with what?” In his Nov. 28 Book World review, “Narcotics are stronger, tales sadder, solutions more evasive,” David Herzberg criticized Sam Quinones’s endorsement in his book “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” of punitive policy responses to addiction but failed to offer a compelling alternative. Treatment and punishment are not mutually exclusive. Addiction is a disorder that affects the choices sufferers make. Deterrence achieved through punishment is justified insofar as the harm done by the punishment is less than the harm done by the choice to continue drug use. Mr. Herzberg implied that this is never the case. To the contrary, punitive responses to compel abstinence from drugs often work.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO