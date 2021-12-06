ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stop saying junkie' plea to end addiction stigma

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national campaign calling for drug and alcohol problems to be treated as a health condition has been launched. People are being urged to stop using words such as alcoholic and junkie in the Scottish government drive. Ministers aim to highlight the damage caused by the stigma of problem...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 6

Telegraph

Methadone to be replaced by ‘abstinence-based’ rehab to treat drug-addicted prisoners

Methadone is set to be replaced by “abstinence” drug rehab programmes in prisons under plans by Dominic Raab to tackle addiction among convicts. The Justice Secretary is to put an abstinence-based approach at the heart of his plans to rehabilitate addicts amid concerns that traditional methadone or other opiate treatments are leaving offenders “indefinitely” reliant on drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WebMD

How Addiction and Alcoholism Affected My Romantic Relationships

I’m going to go a little bit deep on this one, as it is personally a quite timely piece for me to be writing, and it very much hits home. While addiction and alcoholism play a major part in nearly every aspect of the lives of not only those who have these conditions but their loved ones as well, the romantic aspect of our lives may be the one it ends up having the most damaging, prevalent, and long-lasting effects on.
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

Scotland seeks to ban words like addict and alcoholic under plan to tackle drugs death crisis

Businesses and charities in Scotland are being urged to ban words including addict and alcoholic under plans designed to tackle the country’s drugs death crisis. A new campaign, to be launched on Monday, aims to tackle stigma towards those who use substances, which Nicola Sturgeon’s drugs minister claimed stopped people with problems coming forward for help.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

More people dying while being treated for drugs and alcohol addiction

Of the people being treated, more than half (51%) had problems with opiates and more than a quarter (28%) had alcohol problems. There has been a 27% rise in people dying while in treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, according to new data covering the pandemic. Between April 2020 and...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Constance
The Guardian

Tackle the causes of drug addiction

Re your report (Middle-class drug users could lose UK passports under Boris Johnson’s plans, 6 December), organised crime is a “bad thing”, with organisations that supply drugs such as cocaine and heroin connected to many other crimes. Gangsters make obvious villains in many policy narratives. But after 30-odd years examining substance use by young people, I suggest four measures that have nothing to do with additional penalties:
HEALTH
The Independent

Government to invest £780m in drug treatment to fight ‘cycle of crime’

The Government has announced it will invest £780 million in drug treatment in an effort to break the “cycle of crime” fuelled by addiction.The money will go towards the development of a “world-leading” system to support the recovery of those dependent on drugs, prioritising areas with the greatest need, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.The investment is part of the Government’s 10-year drugs strategy, which has also earmarked £300 million to clamp down on “county lines” gangs.The DHSC said that all local authorities in England will receive new money for drug treatment and recovery over the next...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Deterrenece in opioid addiction works

The question central to the analysis of any set of policies is “compared with what?” In his Nov. 28 Book World review, “Narcotics are stronger, tales sadder, solutions more evasive,” David Herzberg criticized Sam Quinones’s endorsement in his book “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” of punitive policy responses to addiction but failed to offer a compelling alternative. Treatment and punishment are not mutually exclusive. Addiction is a disorder that affects the choices sufferers make. Deterrence achieved through punishment is justified insofar as the harm done by the punishment is less than the harm done by the choice to continue drug use. Mr. Herzberg implied that this is never the case. To the contrary, punitive responses to compel abstinence from drugs often work.
HEALTH
BBC

Ex-addict says charity treatment in Dudley 'keys to new life'

A recovering heroin addict says a new, slow-release drug treatment is like being "given the keys to a new life". Phil, 41, from Brierley Hill in the West Midlands, said although heroin led to him "losing everything", he still did not stop. The normal methadone treatment did not work either,...
HEALTH
#Drug Addiction#Mental Health#Drugs#Junkie#Alcohol#Uk#Scottish#Nhs
The Independent

Voices: The government’s war on drugs turns a blind eye to one of Britain’s deadliest narcotics – alcohol

The optics couldn’t be clearer. This is a government that is committed to the war on drugs, announcing yesterday its latest iteration of how it plans to bear down on users. The overriding emphasis was on illegal substances, because like many of us, it doesn’t consider alcohol to be a drug. But if we needed any reminding of just how lethal alcohol is, today’s Office for National Statistics report on alcohol-specific deaths is a timely reminder. While drugs claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 last year, this is dwarfed by the lives cut short by alcohol at 8,974 in 2020,...
U.K.
BBC

Middlesbrough heroin addiction clinic extension a 'no brainer'

Extending a scheme which allows addicts to self-administer drugs and has been shown to reduce crime is a "no brainer", a councillor has said. Middlesbrough's Heroin Assisted Treatment (HAT) grants participants supervised diamorphine injections. By reducing reliance on street heroin, the programme aims to break the cycle of addiction and...
HEALTH
