Senator Bob Menendez today repeated his calls to President Biden to cancel student loan debt up to $50,000 by exercising his executive authority through the Higher Education Act of 1965. The renewed push comes as student loan payments are set to resume in less than 60 days while the majority of Americans are still feeling the devastating economic impact brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency deferment period, which was put in place in March of 2020, is currently set to expire on January 31, 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO