Storm Barra : UK weather warnings of winds up to 80mph, rain and snow as gales lash Ireland

Severe weather warnings have been issued for most of the UK ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra as thousands of homes remain without power.

The second named storm of the season will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, according to the Met Office .

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as gusts threaten to top 80mph. Snow warnings have also been issued for southern and western Scotland

It comes as thousands of people are still without heating and hot water after Storm Arwen affected power supplies to more than one million households 10 days ago.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said 3,190 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of 2pm on Sunday. This was down from 4,025 homes on Sunday morning.

The majority of the affected homes are in the north east of England.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge warned gale force winds of 45-50mph on Tuesday and into Wednesday would not make it "easier" for those trying to reconnect the remaining homes.