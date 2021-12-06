ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup 3rd round draw: When is it, what time does it start and how can I watch it?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RCUU_0dF4KZGd00

There could be potential for upsets on the cards when the FA Cup third round takes place tonight, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering the competition and joining those from non-league and the lower reaches of the footballing pyramid who have made it this far.

Leicester City are the defending champions having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley and they will learn their fate along with the other big names from the top flight entering the draw.

The third round draw will take ahead of the second-round fixture between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, with the two National League rivals fighting it out for a chance to be paired with a Premier League giant in the next stage.

Yeovil Town are another non-league side to reach the third round after defeating Stevenage, and they will be hoping to receive a glamour tie as a rewards with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all potential opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw today:

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

It will take place at 7pm on Monday 6 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV, as part of their coverage of the second-round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City. The draw will also be streamed live on the FA Cup’s social media channels.

What are the draw numbers?

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Chesterfield

62. Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow

64. Harrogate Town

When will the third-round ties take place?

The 32 third-round matches will take place between Friday 7 January and Monday 10 January.

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Details revealed for FA Cup third round draw as Tottenham look to end trophy drought

FA Cup third round draw details revealed as Tottenham Hotspur look to quench their trophy drought. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur will know their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup third round soon as the details for the draw are available. The draw will take place on Monday, December 6, when Antonio Conte will realise the team he has to face.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watch: Scottish Cup fourth round draw - Auchinleck host Hearts

That's the telly coverage drawing to a close... I'll leave this page here for a bit while I rattle up a story on the draw. Hearts won't relish that trip to Beechwood Park, unless Auchinleck Talbot move the tie away from their own ground. Home draws for Banks O'Dee and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Swansea City#Uk#National League#Arsenal#Tottenham#Itv#Afc Bournemouth 2#Aston Villa 4#Blackpool 8#Brighton Hove Albion 10#Leeds United 22#Luton Town#Manchester United 27#Millwall#Newcastle United 30#Nottingham Forest 32#Peterborough United 33
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw: TV details as Premier League giants enter competition

The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition. While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Chelsea TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s FA Cup final

Jonas Eidevall will be targeting his first trophy with Arsenal as they take on Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday.Eidevall took over as Arsenal manager at the start of the season and has since only lost one match across all competitions - the defeat coming to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League.The boss said on his process: “At game day I feel very, very confident. Before game day I think about everything that can possibly go wrong because I need to prepare for it.”Arsenal last won the FA Cup in the 2015/16 season in a final against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

5 ties to watch in the FA Cup third round

FA Cup holders Leicester were drawn to play Watford in the third round in one of three all-Premier League clashes. The third round action will be played between January 7 and 10. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five ties to watch. Chelsea v Chesterfield. One of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw in full: Man United draw Aston Villa, Liverpool face rematch with familiar League One opponents

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening. The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde II ring walk time: When will fight start and how can I watch it?

Lyndon Arthur stunned the British boxing scene with a sensational split decision victory over Anthony Yarde last year.The 30-year-old light-heavyweight was the heavy underdog going into the fight but managed to outbox Yarde with his superb jab.Now the pair go to war once more as Yarde looks to put the defeat behind him and move on to world honours in 2022.But, with the winner set to face either Joe Smith Jr or Callum Johnson for the WBO light-heavyweight title next year, Arthur will be more motivated than ever to win this.Here is everything you need to know about the fight.When...
TV & VIDEOS
fourfourtwo.com

Kidderminster upset Halifax to book place in FA Cup third-round draw

Sixth-tier Kidderminster delivered an FA Cup shock by dumping out Vanarama National League highfliers Halifax with a 2-0 victory at Aggborough. Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings were on target for Kiddy to secure them a spot in the third-round draw. And they will be desperate to book a money-spinning tie...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy