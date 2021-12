It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means Mariah Carey has a new holiday special, Kelly Clarkson has a new festive album, and there are approximately 200 new movies set at the North Pole to watch. It's impossible to sift through it all, but on this week's episode of Not Over It, we're previewing some of the latest holiday offerings that actually seem worth watching (and the ones that don't), plus revealing our favorite underrated Christmas movies and figuring out which celebrity products would make the best and worst gifts for our friends.

