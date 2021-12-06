Predators visit the Red Wings following overtime victory

Nashville Predators (13-10-1, third in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-9-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -106, Predators -114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Detroit Red Wings after the Predators knocked off Montreal 4-3 in overtime.

The Red Wings are 9-2-2 on their home ice. Detroit averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Filip Hronek leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Predators are 5-5-1 on the road. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 14 assists and has 17 points this season. Dylan Larkin has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Granlund leads the Predators with 26 points, scoring five goals and adding 21 assists. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (health protocols), Gustav Lindstrom: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.