Missed Out On Evergrow? Centcex Would Be Worth Looking At

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvergrow became the talk of the crypto market by the end of October 2021 when it experienced a bullish explosion for less than 24 hours. On 28th October 2021, Evergrow prices skyrocketed up to $873.69 before plummeting back to cents on the next day before noon. Attractive Staking Rewards...

www.investing.com

Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis. Buying $100.00 In A: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Agilent Technologies at the time with $100.00. This investment in A would have produced an average annual return of 27.44%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion.
Seekingalpha.com

The Dirt Cheap Value Portfolio Is Worth A Look

Activist shareholder appears in Farmer Brothers land. It has been nearly three years since my last article on the Dirt Cheap Value Portfolio, and a lot has happened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39% from 25,764 to 35,804 while the "DCVP" saw one of its components eliminated (LUB), and two added. Both Ford and General Electric joined the esteemed list. Since then, I have added a few blog posts featuring the "DCVP", the last one on 10/17/21, with the "DCVP" closing at $148.87 and the "DJIA" at 35,667.
#Staking Rewards#Evergrow Centcex Exchange#Binance Smart Chain#Pos
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
investing.com

Solana Community Joins Centcex Crypto Exchange Project

Solana Community Joins Centcex Crypto Exchange Project. Centcex exchange will be offering better security. The platform will offer a better user experience. There will be more products in this DEX ecosystem. Centcex, a blockchain-based decentralised exchange, is currently causing ripples in the crypto market a month after the token launched....
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
investing.com

4 Must-Own Software Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Increasing concerns on high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have caused increased volatility in the markets in the past week. As investors seek ways to protect their portfolio from a potential correction, it is wise to bet on fundamentally-sound software stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK).Tech giants have reported impressive earnings growth in the last quarter, owing to surging demand for its products amid a continued hybrid working environment and rapid tech integration in virtually every industry. However, factors like high inflation, the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, weak job growth reports for November, and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy made the markets witness a sell-off last Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 1.9%.
Seeking Alpha

Qualcomm Is A Dividend Growth Powerhouse Worth A Look

Qualcomm is a high-quality capital appreciation and dividend growth opportunity with ample room for upside on both of these fronts. Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is a stellar capital appreciation and income growth opportunity. The company's financials are pristine (strong balance sheet, great cash flows, growing revenues, improving operating margins) and its outlook is quite bright (supported by secular growth tailwinds). In this article, we will cover why we are big fans of Qualcomm and how we derived our fair value estimate of $172 per share (under our "base" case scenario), with the top end of our fair value estimate range sitting at $206 per share (under our "bull" case scenario). As of this writing, shares of QCOM yield ~1.6%.
investing.com

Robinhood Jumps as it Files to Terminate Share Sale from Backers

Investing.com – Robinhood stock (NASDAQ:HOOD) traded nearly 5% higher in Wednesday’s premarket, benefiting from the removal of a a near-term overhang on the stock coming from early backers who wanted to cash out. The online trading platform said Tuesday it is seeking a termination of the resale of...
investing.com

2 Tech Stocks to Watch This Week

We experienced a taste of a bear market in recent trading. The stock market sold off as much as over 5% in the last couple of weeks, but its upward trend remains intact. The dip could be caused by unease with regards to the new Omicron variant and the market getting used to higher inflation. Tech stocks have been a good area to look for growth stocks for long-term investment. This week, it may serve you well to watch these two tech stocks.
investing.com

Shiba Inu Next? Bitrise Community Growing Exponentially

Shiba Inu is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today and one of the largest meme coins. Ranking #13, in terms of market capitalization at the time of writing, it has been one of the fastest-growing crypto communities. Shiba Inu was launched in early August 2020 and immediately built a massive community.
investing.com

Safemoon Community Loving This Centcex Project

Centcex exchange will be offering better security. The platform will offer a better user experience. There will be more products in the Centcex ecosystem. Safemoon just launched the Safemoon V2, a protocol upgrade that has rejuvenated the once plummeting coin. But even with this upgrade, Safemoon community members were still joining other crypto projects. One of these crypto projects that is attracting the Safemoon community is the Centcex project.
