Missed Out On Evergrow? Centcex Would Be Worth Looking At

Qualcomm is a high-quality capital appreciation and dividend growth opportunity with ample room for upside on both of these fronts. Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is a stellar capital appreciation and income growth opportunity. The company's financials are pristine (strong balance sheet, great cash flows, growing revenues, improving operating margins) and its outlook is quite bright (supported by secular growth tailwinds). In this article, we will cover why we are big fans of Qualcomm and how we derived our fair value estimate of $172 per share (under our "base" case scenario), with the top end of our fair value estimate range sitting at $206 per share (under our "bull" case scenario). As of this writing, shares of QCOM yield ~1.6%.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO