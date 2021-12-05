ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Finance Redefined: Two DeFi hacks top $120M, and $500M Algo Fund launches, Nov. 26–Dec. 3

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. A week packed with positive advancements in...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Cook Finance Launches First Ever DeFi Index Platform on Avalanche

Alongside the new indexes that Cook Finance launched on Avalanche, a new feature dubbed Issue with Single Token has also been added. Cook Finance, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform unveiled the launch of its first-ever DeFi Index platform on Avalanche. As announced by the platform, users will now be able to select from as many as three unique indexes, most of which feature the most popular tokens in the Avalanche ecosystem.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

4 DeFi Protocols that Will Build the Future of Finance

Finance just makes more sense on-chain. The main impediments to successful, flowing finance are counterparty risk, vast expensive bureaucracy, siloed economic activity and unnecessary friction between assets. The blockchain and DeFi have solved or will solve these problems in the near future - and that’s why there is so much excitement in the space. Although instruments like lending and borrowing are already in full swing on-chain, there remains other uncharted financial products: price protection, risk management, complex swap products and credit derivatives which are still exploring their infancy on-chain. This next layer of finance promises exponential growth in the DeFi space, so let’s take a look at some of the DeFi protocols that are helping to shape the future of finance.
MARKETS
investing.com

Dan Tapiero’s 10T will launch $500M fund for late-stage crypto firms

Macro investor Dan Tapiero is launching another multimillion dollar fund intended to invest in mid- to late-stage companies in the digital asset ecosystem. According to a Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Tapiero and his 10T Holdings partners Michael Dubilier and Stan Miroshnik have given the regulatory body notice of a $500 million growth equity fund for crypto and blockchain firms. The filing shows the fund has not yet sold any of the original investment.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Hacks#Borderless Capital#Algorand
zycrypto.com

Kaizen Finance Is Redefining The Ecosystem Of Crypto Tokens

Kaizen Finance is the world’s first token lifecycle management platform. The decentralized project was curated specifically to enhance the new features and opportunities of crypto tokens, by building a refined token ecosystem of amazing features and benefits that will be of privilege to investors, DAOs, and blockchain projects. The cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
u.today

Wojak Finance DeFi Launches Open-Source Educational Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
investing.com

DeFi disasters: $31M drained from MonoX and BadgerDAO losses top $120M

More than $150 million has been lost this week in separate security breaches at DeFi projects MonoX and BadgerDAO. Multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) MonoX (MONO) suffered a cyber attack on Tuesday leading to about $31 million in losses. BadgerDAO (BADGER) suffered a front-end attack that was discovered on Thursday with estimates of Badger’s losses hitting more than $120 million.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Maven 11 Capital raise $120M in secondary funding round

Digital asset investment firm Maven 11 Capital has announced a $120 million funding round for its private investment establishment, Venture Fund II, in a move that will further expand its financial footprint across emerging sectors of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0. The funding round builds off a successful inaugural raise of $40 million in June of this year.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
decrypt.co

Bitcoin DeFi Project BadgerDAO Hacked for $120M

BadgerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) working on bringing Bitcoin to decentralized finance (DeFi), has reportedly fallen victim to a hacking attack possibly resulting in losses over $120 million. Initial reports suggested the amount of user funds siphoned out of the protocol was $10 million, however, data from security company...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Report: DeFi could rewrite the traditional finance landscape

A San-Francisco-based crypto index fund manager, Bitwise, has released a report showing its perspective of the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) sector saying it could have an Amazon-like effect on the traditional financial system. In the report titled “Decentralized Finance (DeFi): A Primer for Professional Investors,” the crypto index manager noted...
MARKETS
pymnts

Borderless Capital Debuts $500M Fund for DeFi, NFT Investments Built on Algorand Blockchain

Borderless Capital will be debuting a new $500 million fund to develop projects built on the Algorand blockchain, CoinDesk reported. The fund is called ALGO Fund II. The fund will work with digital assets that will power new decentralized apps. Projects will “disrupt the creators economy” with nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other initiatives involved in “liquidity mining, lending, borrowing and yield farming,” the report stated.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Algorand secures a $500M funding for DeFi and NFT projects

Algorand has secured $500 million from Borderless Capital, a venture capitalist firm. The funds will be used to support projects on the Algorand blockchain. According to an announcement issued on November 2, the fund dubbed the Borderless ALGO Fund II will be used to support the “next generation” of Dapps on the blockchain.
cryptoglobe.com

$ALGO: Blockchain VC Firm Launches $500 Million Algorand Fund

On Tuesday (November 30), Miami-based Algorand-focused venture capital firm Borderless Capital announced the of its $500 million “Borderless ALGO Fund II”. Borderless Capital calls itself “a blockchain VC firm and a modern financial institution investing capital and co-building financial products with our portfolio companies that accelerates access, bootstraps adoption, and creates value globally through the Algorand Borderless Economy.”
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

MonoX Finance DeFi Protocol Exploited for $31 Million

The latest decentralized finance protocol to suffer a multi-million dollar exploit this year is MonoX Finance. Details are thin on the ground at the moment but the team behind the DeFi protocol tweeted in the late hours of Nov 30 that its smart contracts had been exploited. It went on...
MARKETS
Benzinga

ViralCoin Goes Multi-Chain To Redefine Fair Crypto Token Launches

Whenever a new cryptocurrency token or asset launches, there are concerns over its distribution. Preventing whales and bots from trading or investing early on has proven to be a tricky ordeal. ViralCoin has come up with a ground-breaking solution to introduce a proper Fair Balanced Launch. A Different Take On...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Raise $500M for New Fund, Mining Operations

Galaxy Digital is raising fresh funds to continue the firm’s expansion and to keep pace with the crypto industry’s continued growth. The firm is looking to raise $500 million through the sale of five-year convertible bonds in exchange for stock in the company. These notes would earn holders 3% interest and are set to mature in 2026, according to the firm.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Two Bitcoin funds launched in Singapore by MAS-regulated fund manager

Fintonia Group, a Singapore-based fund manager regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has launched two institutional-grade Bitcoin (BTC) funds. The new funds, the Fintonia Bitcoin Physical Fund and the Fintonia Secured Yield Fund, are intended to provide simple and secure exposure to Bitcoin for professional investors, Fintonia announced on Thursday.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Flurry Finance Launches Utility, Governance Tokens on Polygon Dec. 1

Flurry Finance announced its Polygon partnership this past August. Since the late summer they have launched a mainnet on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, debuted their product on Binance Smart Chain, and attracted $3 million in total value locked in their first month. “It is an honor for us to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy