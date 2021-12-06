ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers (12-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (14-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Philadelphia aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Hornets have gone 10-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks third in the...

