The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-100 in Minneapolis. The Hawks were scorching hot from the field. Specifically from the three-point line. The Hawks knocked down a franchise-record 25 three-pointers out of 49 attempts. Trae Young led the way for the Atlanta Hawks with 29 points. He scored his 29 on 7 of 18 shooting from the field. He knocked down 4 of 9 from the three-point line. Young also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out 11 assists. Young spoke postgame about the Hawks’ hot shooting from three.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO