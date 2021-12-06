ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana faces Washington on home slide

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Washington Wizards (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -5.5 BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Washington looking to stop its three-game home skid. The Pacers have gone 5-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Cleveland faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-8, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Washington. The Wizards are 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks third in the league with...
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Player grades from crucial win over the Washington Wizards

Despite what appears to be a brewing recession following four consecutive losses, the Indiana Pacers finally snapped their skid, scoring their first win of the homestand over the Washington Wizards to improve to 10-16 on the season. The Pacers appeared determined throughout the game, never looking back after a toe-to-toe...
NBA
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (illness) added to Pacers injury report Monday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (illness) is now questionable for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turner is a late addition to the injury report due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Goga Bitadze will likely start if Turner is out and Isaiah Jackson will likely play more minutes with the second unit. Domantas Sabonis would also take on a larger role down low if Turner is unavailable.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Daily Herald

Toronto plays Memphis, looks to end home slide

Memphis Grizzlies (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-12, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to end its four-game home slide with a victory over Memphis. The Raptors have gone 2-7 in home games. Toronto is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds...
NBA
Daily Herald

Ottawa faces Carolina, aims to stop 6-game slide

Ottawa Senators (4-15-1, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -304, Senators +241; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to end its six-game losing streak when the Senators play Carolina. The Hurricanes are 7-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina is...
NHL
Daily Herald

Dallas hosts Memphis on 3-game home slide

Memphis Grizzlies (12-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-10, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -6; over/under is 215. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Memphis looking to break its three-game home skid. The Mavericks have gone 6-1 against division opponents. Dallas is 2-0 in games...
NBA
Daily Herald

New York hosts San Jose on 4-game home slide

San Jose Sharks (12-9-1, second in the Pacific) vs. New York Islanders (5-10-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -114, Sharks -106 BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on San Jose looking to end its four-game home skid. The Islanders are 0-4-0 at home. New York is last in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Justin Holiday
Person
Bradley Beal
Daily Herald

Orlando faces Sacramento, looks to break road slide

Orlando Magic (5-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-14, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Sacramento looking to end its seven-game road losing streak. The Kings have gone 4-8 at home. Sacramento is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Magic...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
Daily Herald

Buffalo faces Anaheim, aims to halt 4-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (13-8-5, third in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-13-3, sixth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +106, Ducks -127; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into the matchup with Anaheim after losing four in a row. The Sabres are 6-6-1 at home. Buffalo has scored 69...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
iuhoosiers.com

‘Make Shots’ – Indiana Faces Syracuse and its Zone

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Here comes Syracuse and its vaunted 2-3 zone and Indiana coach Mike Woodson, for just a second, flashes back to his Cream 'n Crimson playing days. "When I played," he says, "I licked my chops when I saw zones." Given he's one of the best scorers ever...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA
WHIZ

Sheridan Slides Past John Glenn at Home

Monday night was girls basketball night at the home of the Generals for the Sheridan girls basketball team as they played host to John Glenn. The Generals entered that matchup with the Muskies with a record of 2-1, and finished 3-1 with a 57-52 victory over John Glenn. Jumping out...
EDUCATION
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh faces Vancouver, aims to break 3-game slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (10-8-5, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-14-2, seventh in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. LINE: Canucks +118, Penguins -141; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup with Vancouver after losing three in a row. The Canucks are 3-6-1 at home....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson reveals when he expects to return

Klay Thompson’s return date is starting to feel like an album release with how much uncertainty is surrounding it. But Thompson himself is now offering some clarity on the situation. The injured Golden State Warriors star revealed in an Instagram Live session on Friday when he expects to return to...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy