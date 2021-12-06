Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/3/21) On Friday, December 3rd, a battle for the city of Los Angeles will take place between the Clippers and Lakers. These two teams have had a fall from grace, each for their own reasons. The Lakers have not found any chemistry whatsoever. It looks like bringing in Russell Westbrook instead of signing some more shooters and retaining Alex Caruso was not the right decision. They have been wildly inconsistent with sporadic outcomes, such as when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. On the other hand, the Clippers started the season without Kawhi Leonard, and despite some positive moments, have struggled to find enough scoring. Paul George has played some of his best basketball ever but sometimes does not have enough help. Reggie Jackson has stepped up a lot, but shooting efficiency is still an issue at times. This game could go in many directions, and I will discuss them below.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO