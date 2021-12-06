ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Boston Celtics (13-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (12-12, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-7 in home games. Los...

www.dailyherald.com

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers Game #25 12/7/21

Boston Celtics (13-11) at Los Angeles Lakers (12-12) Tuesday, December 7, 2021 10:00 PM ET TV: TNT, SPECSN Radio: 98.5 Sports Hub, KSPN Regular Season Game #25 Road Game #15 Staples Center The Celtics continue their 5 game Western Road trip with a stop in Los Angeles to play the Lakers. This is the second and final regular season game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first game in Boston 130-108 on November 19.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers 12/3/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/3/21) On Friday, December 3rd, a battle for the city of Los Angeles will take place between the Clippers and Lakers. These two teams have had a fall from grace, each for their own reasons. The Lakers have not found any chemistry whatsoever. It looks like bringing in Russell Westbrook instead of signing some more shooters and retaining Alex Caruso was not the right decision. They have been wildly inconsistent with sporadic outcomes, such as when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. On the other hand, the Clippers started the season without Kawhi Leonard, and despite some positive moments, have struggled to find enough scoring. Paul George has played some of his best basketball ever but sometimes does not have enough help. Reggie Jackson has stepped up a lot, but shooting efficiency is still an issue at times. This game could go in many directions, and I will discuss them below.
George and Los Angeles host Tatum and the Celtics

Boston Celtics (13-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (13-12, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Jayson Tatum meet when Los Angeles hosts Boston. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.0 points per game and Tatum is eighth in the league averaging 25.5 points per game.
Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Celtics (13-12) play in Staples Center for the second night in a row. Tonight, instead of facing the Lakers, the Celtics take on the Los Angeles Clippers (13-12). Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
Russell Westbrook says if the Lakers win a championship, that would be ‘cool,’ but ‘if we don’t, I’m OK with that too and life goes on’

Russell Westbrook has nearly every individual accolade a professional basketball player can have: an Olympic medal, a league MVP award and two All-Star Game MVP awards, including the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP. The one thing Westbrook hasn’t accomplished in his Hall of Fame-worthy career, however, is an NBA championship.
