‘Do Not Hesitate’: Review

Meryl Streep is the Commander in Chief of the year’s best ensemble cast in Don’t Look Up. With nothing but respect for my President, though, Streep’s President Janie Orlean is just about the worst thing to hit the White House since 45. Adam McKay’s satire is spot-on and fearlessly too soon as Don’t Look Up lampoons not only the age of Trump, but the world of alternate realities that he created. It’s a joy to watch Streep and this all-star cast roast an administration that nearly blew up the planet. Don’t Look Up is one of the few, if only, reasons to thank the Trumps for existing. It’s a laugh-a-minute riot. But it’s also as fun as it is depressing for the mirror it holds up to reality.

