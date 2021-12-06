ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Do Not Hesitate’: Review

By Allan Hunter
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung soldiers get in over their head in Shariff Korver’s slow-burning tale. Dir: Shariff Korver. Netherlands/Greece. 2021. 91 mins. The pressures of war corrupt the finer instincts of young soldiers in Do No Hesitate. Shariff Korver’s simple, slow-burning tale may cover familiar ground, but it is crafted with a stripped-down sincerity...

