'I am not a traitor': Reality Winner gives first televised interview since being convicted of espionage

By George Back
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReality Winner sat down with journalist Scott Pelley Sunday on 60 Minutes to discuss her espionage conviction and subsequent release. Winner made news in 2017 when she shared a highly classified NSA report detailing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections. Winner began her career in defense at the...

Comments / 388

Jeffrey Brady
3d ago

I held a TS clearance for half of my 11 years in the Army. During that time there were lots of things I disagreed with. However, unlike the ones who feel they have a "duty" to "leak" classified information there is a chain of command to express your concerns and solutions. most of the time we don't have the big picture of pieces of a larger puzzle. not knowing that whole picture sometimes distorts what we are tasked to observe and report on.

Reply(12)
93
WWFSMD?
3d ago

60 minutes kept showing her medals, what medals? what they failed to mention is that she got a dishonorable discharge also so her name is mud

Reply(5)
35
K.D.W.
3d ago

am I the only one who clicked to see what reality show she won just to realize it's her name lol

Reply(34)
170
