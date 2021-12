Just because winter starts doesn't mean our lives stop. Even if we live in areas with the worst cold weather imaginable, most of us can't just tuck up in our homes and Hygge the days away 'til spring. But to get out and about we need good garments, which is why we've tracked down the best winter coats for women. Whether you're heading outside to build the perfect snowman with the kids, vaca-ing in the cutest little mountain town or just shoveling your driveway, these puffers, parkas, and peacoats will keep you both warm and looking wonderful.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO