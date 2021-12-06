ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault plans fewer job cuts in France than initially planned – media

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault has concluded its talks with labour unions, business daily Les...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Shore News Network

Toyota suspends production at two more factories

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota has suspended production at two more factories, in addition to two already halted because of a supply shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday. The additional stoppage takes to 5,500 the number of affected units from about 3,500. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Maki Shiraki;...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Unions plan for national rail strike as job cuts loom

Rail unions are drawing up plans for a national strike as job cuts loom across the industry. The RMT is preparing to ballot its members for industrial action, with the union anticipating compulsory redundancies are highly probable at train operating companies and Network Rail. Such redundancies would mean “trains are coming to a halt”, the TSSA union said after it failed to get assurances over jobs.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Germany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters on Sunday. Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory for...
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Renault sees revenue of $1.1B from planned EV recycling business

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY +1.9%) believes that its planned recycling business could generate an additional €1B ($1.13B) by 2030. "These activities will generate 200 million [euros] in turnover from 2025", said CEO Luca De Meo at the former auto manufacturing plant in France that the company is turning into a recycling and repurposing center for used EV vehicles and components.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Plan for solar module gigafactory unveiled in France

Catherine Pommier, the innovation director of Ad’Occ, the regional economic development agency in Occitanie, southern France, has revealed, at the EnerGaïa Forum, that the agency is planning to attract investors for the construction of a solar module factory. The agency is targeting to start with an initial capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France threatens EU legal action if UK sticks to fishing licence stance

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France will ask the European Union to start legal action against Britain if it fails to issue more fishing licences by a Friday deadline set by the European Commission, a French minister said. Clement Beaune, the junior European Affairs Minister, also accused British Prime Minister...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc are aimed at clearing up...
WORLD
The Verge

General Motors makes moves to source rare earth metals for EV motors in North America

General Motors announced a deal to source rare earth metals for electric vehicle motors in North America. Under the agreement, Las Vegas-based MP Materials will supply the automaker with “US-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors” that will be used to power GM’s upcoming lineup of electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Chips Begin to Fall: General Motors Production Mostly Back to Normal

The great semiconductor chip shortage of 2021 is quietly seeing signs of relief, at least, according to GM. Like many other automakers, the group has done its best to work around the lack of chips related to the global pandemic-driven supply chain issues that plague more than just automotive production, but several consumer products.
ECONOMY
