Willie Mullins has left both Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho in Saturday’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at the confirmation stage. The Closutton handler announced last week that he intends to be represented by five-times Grade One winner Chacun Pour Soi in the two-mile highlight at Sandown, but he still has a second string to his bow in Allaho, who won the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival before being beaten by his stablemate at Punchestown.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO