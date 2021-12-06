ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record EU defence spending masks failure to collaborate, report says

By Reuters
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union states spent nearly 200 billion euros ($225 billion) on defence in 2020, the most since records began in 2006, but joint investment by governments fell, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in a report on Monday. The EDA, an EU agency that helps the...

