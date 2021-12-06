FTSE 100 Forecast: Volatile Neutral Session

The S&P 500 rallied ever so slightly on Wednesday as we continue to see a little bit of noisy behavior right around the 4700 level. This is an area that is rather important, and you should pay close attention to it as it has been like a brick wall. If we can break above here, then the market is likely to go towards the all-time highs at 4740, on its way to 4800. This is not to say that I think the market is simply going to explode to the upside, but it certainly looks as if it is a “beach ball held under water” at this point, and that we could get a bit of a rip.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO