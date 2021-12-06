FTSE 100 Forecast: Volatile Neutral Session

Speculations that Britain would impose restrictions to contain the outbreak of the Omicron variant increased the suffering of the British pound against the other major currencies. The GBP/USD currency pair retreated quickly to its lowest support level of the year, 1.3160, before settling around the 1.3240 level as of this writing. Overall, it appears that politically jittery British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rushed forward with plans to introduce stricter Covid-19 restrictions in order to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, but it will negatively impact British businesses, consumer sentiment, and eventually sterling in the Forex market.
