The euro went back and forth last week, just as we did the previous week. That being said, it does look like the market is starting to favor the upside, so if we can take out the weekly candlestick from last week, I think it is very likely that the euro will probably go looking towards the 1.15 handle. On the other hand, it is not until we break out of the lavender box on the chart that I think we can make any headway. The alternate scenario is that we break down below the hammer from two weeks previously, opening up the euro for massive selling pressure down to the 1.10 level.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO