Silver markets dipped initially on Friday to reach below the $22 level, so it is likely that we would see a lot of support. The market is likely to continue to hang on to this area based upon the action on Friday, as the $22 level is more of a “zone of support” that extends down to the $21.50 level. The market has formed a bit of a hammer-shaped candlestick, and if we can break above the top of the highs for the day, I think that the silver market could go looking towards the $21.50 level.

