Liverpool Flop Iago Aspas Compared To Albert Einstein In Brilliant Intentional Yellow Card

Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas has shown a remarkable piece of intelligence during his sides home defeat to Valencia.

The striker flopped in his single season at Anfield, scoring just once against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.

His Liverpool career is mostly remembered for a terrible corner which resulted in a goal for Chelsea in the infamous 'Gerrard slip' match.

He's rebuilt his career with a fantastic spell at Celta Vigo, becoming the club's talisman by scoring 121 goals in 240 appearances.

And today, after scoring his latest for the club and injuring himself while doing so, he showed an absolutely remarkable piece of ingenuity.

As he was only one booking away from a suspension knowing he'd picked up a knock, Aspas celebrated by taking his shirt off - meaning that he'd be suspended for a match he'd likely have been rested for.

'Not even Einstein reached these levels of intelligence' - journalist Zach Lowy wrote.

It is absolutely brilliant from Aspas, and may just prompt some players into doing the same if the opportunity arises.

